The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Malang stars to grace the show

On Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show will host the team of Malang. Actors Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu will be joined by director Mohit Suri as they will talk more about their film. Kapil Sharma will tease Anil Kapoor calling him a ‘malang’ in real life.

Guess who does Disha Patani stalk at the gym

Kapil Sharma will play a fun game with the team asking them who do they stalk at the gym. Mohit Suri and Anil Kapoor will deny saying that they only look at each other while working out. Hinting at Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, on her part, will say that she has stalked only one person in her life.

Mohit Suri’s wife forced him to go on The Kapil Sharma Show

As the conversation will head towards adventure, Mohit Suri will say that for him coming to Kapil’s show was no less than an adventure. He will reveal that since he was busy, he has denied coming over to the show but his wife Udita Goswami somehow convinced him.

What would Anil do if he became the PM for a day

Since Anil Kapoor has played a day-long CM in Nayak, Kapil Sharma will take the opportunity to ask him what would he do if he gets to be the PM for a day. Kapoor will share that he would make education free and see that both genders are treated equally. He will also add that he would get hair cutting done free of cost, as salons charge a lot.

Disha couldn’t hear for a day after performing a stunt

Talking about their shoot, Disha Patani will mention that shooting stunt sequences are not as easy as it looks. She will confess that she has a phobia of heights. And when she had to attempt a stunt where she had to jump off a cliff, she was very nervous. As a result, she jumped diagonally that led to her ears getting blocked for more than a day because of the pressure.

Mohit told Aditya the film won’t be shot until he worked on his body

Kapil Sharma will compliment Aditya Roy Kapoor about his physique in Malang. Kapoor will mention that Mohit Suri told him clearly that he wouldn’t start shooting until he worked on his body. Usually, one gets about eight-ten weeks to tone but Mohit only gave him two weeks to lose weight and get back with a perfect physique.

Kunal Kemmu’s Goa connection

Kunal Kemmu, who plays a pivotal role in Malang, will talk about the team’s schedule in Goa. He will reveal that it’s his fifth film to be shot there. Kemmu will leave everyone in splits when he will say that he signed Go Goa Gone so that he could enjoy a paid holiday in Goa.

