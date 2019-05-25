The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A musical night with Kumar Sanu and Sameer

This Saturday, The Kapil Sharma Show will host popular Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu and lyricist Sameer Anjaan. Interestingly, both of them hold records for their work. While Sanu will reveal that he has lend his voice to more than 20,000 songs, Sameer will add that he has penned more than 3,500 songs and poems.

It will also come as a revelation for many, when Kapil Sharma will reveal their real names. While Sameer’s real name is Shitala Pandey, Kumar Sanu’s name is Kedarnath Bhattacharya.

Kumar Sanu was slapped by his father during his first stage performance

Going down memory lane, Kumar Sanu will recall his musical journey. Talking about his first stage performance, he will share that it was on a railway track, where he had to sing in front of a mafia gang. He will reveal that he only agreed to perform because he was scared. But when his father, who was quite an orthodox man, got to know, he slapped him hard. His father even told him that he can never sing or earn money like this.

Mahesh Bhatt convinced Gulshan Kumar to produce Aashiqui

While conversing with Kapil Sharma, Sameer will reveal that Gulshan Kumar didn’t want to produce Aashiqui and was more interested to produce only its music album. It was Sameer, who requested Mahesh Bhatt to step in as he was finalised to direct the film. He will share that he and Mahesh Bhatt went to meet Gulshan Kumar in his office. There, Bhatt convinced Kumar that the film and the album will make history for his company. And the filmmaker also vowed that if it didn’t work, he will never direct a movie again. Gulshan Kumar not only agreed to produce the film but also promised extensive marketing.

“Dekha Hai Pehli Baar”- Sameer’s dedication to his wife

Sameer will go on to share that he was inspired by his wife when he penned “Dekha Hai Pehli Baar” for Saajan. Terming it as one of his best songs, Sameer will share that his wife refused to believe that he had dedicated the song to her. When he had told her, she refuted it by saying that he may be one of the best lyricists but is a bad liar.

Why Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle couldn’t sing with Kishore Kumar

While Kapil Sharma would be reminiscing about Kishore Kumar’s musical journey, Sameer will reveal an interesting fact about the late singer. Sameer will share that Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle couldn’t sing with Kishore Kumar as he used to always crack jokes during pre-recording that resulted in the sisters losing their concentration.