The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A musical evening with Kishore Kumar’s family

Today will be all about music and nostalgia on The Kapil Sharma Show. Iconic singer Kishore Kumar’s wife Leena Chandavarkar along with her sons Amit and Sumit Kumar will grace the weekend show. It would be for the first time that the late singer’s family will come together on national television.

Apart from sharing anecdotes from Kishore Kumar’s life, the night will turn magical as Amit Kumar will sing some of his father’s popular songs. Kapil Sharma, who himself is a singer, will also show off his singing skills.

Amit Kumar’s comparison with Kishore Kumar

Amit Kumar will share that he is always compared to Kishore Kumar. But Amit never feels bad about it as he knows he can never match up to him. He will also state that RD Burman was the music director, who stood by him and asked him to always be himself. The music maestro was the one to give him the song “Bade Acche Lagte Hain”. Amit will even add that it was his wish to work with SD Burman that unfortunately never got fulfilled.

How Amit Kumar got a break

Kapil Sharma will be astonished to hear that Amit Sharma has crooned the popular song “Bade Acche Lagte Hai”. He will state that all this while he thought it was Kishore Kumar’s vocals. Amit will then reveal the secret of how he got the song. He will share that RD Burman and Shakti Kapoor heard him singing at a random event. He wasn’t even a well-establish singer then. But impressed by his talent, the music director offered him the song.

Kishore Kumar, a romantic at heart

Going down memory lane, the family will reveal how just like his onscreen characters, Kishore Kumar was also a romantic in real life. His wife Leena will share how Kishore had randomly proposed to her saying “mujse shadi karogi”. He also wanted to get married in a church in complete filmy style.

Amit Kumar’s struggle in Bollywood

Talking about the challenges in the industry, Amit Kumar will share how he was not paid for his songs in the movie Teri Kasam. Amit will share that he had sung all the songs in the film but wasn’t even paid for one. And the cheque that was given to him had bounced at the bank.

The Kapil Sharma Show episode with Kishore Kumar’s family will air tonight on Sony TV.