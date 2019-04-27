The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A fun-filled episode with Karan Johar and Kajol

Karan Johar and Kajol will bring the house down this Saturday on The Kapil Sharma Show. Celebrating their friendship, the two celebrities will be seen pulling each other’s leg and sharing some fun anecdotes from their lives.

While Kapil Sharma will be at his best getting Kajol and KJo talking, his team members will enjoy some fun moments while dressed up as various characters from Karan’s films. Sumona Chakraborty will be seen as Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Bharti Singh will enact a scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham with Karan.

Kapil amazed by Karan Johar

As the episode will kickstart, Kapil will share that he was amazed by the language used by Karan Johar in his autobiography The Unsuitable Boy. He will share that after reading the book, he had almost marked 113 words in Chapter 1, whose meanings he didn’t know. Karan will jokingly reply that he has been trying to improve Kapil’s English for the past 10 years but he failed each time. To this Kajol will add that Kapil’s English is as good as KJo’s fashion sense.

Karan and Kajol’s undying friendship

When Kapil will ask Karan why he takes Kajol in all his films, he will reply, “She is my best friend, the best actor and always the first choice.” Going further down the memory lane, Karan will share that he wanted Kajol to do a cameo for “Mahi Ve” from Kal Ho Na Ho. It had been just a month that she had given birth to Nysa but she still agreed for him and Shah Rukh Khan. Karan will also state that Kajol was even his first choice for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna but as Nysa was too young, she couldn’t give dates for the shoot. For Karan, Kajol is a true friend who always cares for him.

Archana Puran Singh, the first choice for ‘Jumma Chumma’

During the conversation, Karan will mention Agneepath, a film originally produced by his dad and then remade by him. He will go on to share that the popular song “Jumma Chumma” was supposed to be a part of Agneepath. And the audience will be shocked to know that Archana Puran Singh was the first choice to do the song. It will be revealed that Amitabh Bachchan had requested Yash Johar to use another song as his character was a serious don, and couldn’t be seen flirting. Thus, Archana got to do the song “Alibaba” in Agneepath, while “Jumma Chumma” was used in Hum and featured Kimi Katkar.

Karan Johar’s house of ministries

With the general election around, Kapil will ask Karan to build his own ministry. Karan will tag Akshay Kumar as his health minister, Varun Dhawan as the social media minister and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the minister of gossip affairs. He will further name Sonam Kapoor as the minister of fashion and willingly choose himself as the house party minister. When asked by Kapil who is a show-off minister in Bollywood, Kajol will excitedly point towards Karan. Laughing out loud, Karan will reply that him being friends with Kajol proves he is a down to earth person.

Kareena’s Poo was inspired by Archana’s Miss Briganza

Making a revelation, Karan will share that Kareena Kapoor’s Poo was inspired by Archana Puran Singh’s Miss Braganza from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The information would leave Archana emotional. She will share that she never thought her character will become so important that it finds space in another film. Talking about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Archana will share that Miss Braganza has been one of her most memorable roles. She will also add that Karan played a big part in giving substance to the character in terms of her style, gesture and posture.

Watch Karan Johar and Kajol tonight on The Kapil Sharma Show, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.