The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Kangana Ranaut wants to work with Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal

On Saturday, Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor will be on the comedy series to promote her upcoming film Judgementall Hai Kya. Kangana will be seen in a candid mood and will share more about her personal life, her interests and actors she wishes to work with on the show.

Kangana Ranaut on her role in Judgementall Hai Kya

Talking about her upcoming film, Kangana will share that her role is not unique for her. Kangana will go on to say that she has gained enough experience playing such characters and knows that she can now do justice to them.

Kangana picks B-town actors for ministry roles

Kapil will get Kangana to choose Bollywood actors for various ministry roles. First, she will name Akshay Kumar as the ‘health minister’ as she feels he is very particular about fitness and doesn’t even smoke or drink. She will then bestow the title of home minister to Kareena Kapoor as she feels Bebo has great management skill and has been handling her family, work and even success quite well. For Kangana, Shah Rukh Khan deserves to be the finance minister for his monetary skills.

When Kapil gave up on his road trip to Manali

As Kangana and Kapil will indulge in a conversation about her childhood in the mountains, Kapil will reveal that once he gave up on his road trip mid-way to Manali. He will share that he and his friends drove from Surat to Udaipur and then to Jaipur. After reaching Jaipur, he got so tired that he decided to take a flight back to Mumbai. The original plan for them was to travel to Delhi, Chandigarh and Manali.

Kangana shares her interests

When Kapil will quiz Kangana on what she likes doing in her free time, she will surprise everyone by saying that she loves cooking. She will say that she likes making parathas and pakodas. Kangana will also reveal that when she is not cooking, she likes sipping tea and gorging on hot pakodas. Kapil will also get Kangana to talk about her interest in singing. On Kapil’s demand, she will even croon Lata Mangeshkar’s song “Tera Mera Pyaar Amar”, leaving the audience mesmerised with her vocal skills.

Kangana Ranaut’s Bollywood wishlist

During the show, Kangana Ranaut will mention that she looks upon no one as a competition in Bollywood when it comes to boldness. The actor will further share that she would like to definitely work with actors like Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and even Kapil Sharma himself.