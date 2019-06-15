The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Kabir Singh stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani entertain the fans

This Saturday, Kabir Singh actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors will get into a candid conversation with host Kapil Sharma and talk about working together in the film.

Shahid Kapoor is scared of his househelps

As seen in the trailer of the film, Shahid Kapoor runs after his maid after she breaks a glass. Quizzing him on the same, Kapil will ask if he has ever done the same with his househelps. Shahid will share that post their wedding, wife Mira Rajput brought along a lot of domestic helpers, and he is quite scared of them. Shahid will further share that whenever he accidentally breaks a glass, he apologises to them and even offers to clean up.

Kiara reveals her real name

Not many know that Kiara Advani’s real name is Alia. Kapil Sharma will joke whether she changed her name after Mahesh Bhatt asked for a royalty on his daughter’s name. Kiara will go on to reveal that the real inspiration behind her name is Priyanka Chopra’s character from Anjana Anjaani. She will say that she was so impressed by the character that she decided to name her daughter Kiara. When she entered the industry, Alia Bhatt was already a popular name. So to establish a distinct identity, she decided to take up the name Kiara.

Shahid’s bathing ritual post pack up

Shahid Kapoor’s character Kabir Singh in the upcoming film is more towards the dark zone. When Kapil Sharma will ask whether it was tough for him to get out of the negative zone after the shoot, Shahid will share his post pack up ritual. Shahid will share that he has done quite a lot of intense roles and Kabir Singh tops the chart in the genre. To get out of the character, the actor would take a two-hour long shower to divert his mind. Post that he enjoyed a happy time with his wife and kids. Shahid will also share that whenever he gets angry in real life, he sits quietly in a corner and calms down as he feels he shouldn’t affect others with his negative mood.

Archana Puran Singh’s fan moment

Archana Puran Singh will be pleasantly surprised when Kiara Advani will share that she is a huge fan of her. She will also say that she loved her portrayal of Miss Braganza in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Kiara will share that she loves the film and has grown up watching it multiple times. Archana will thank Kiara and also heap praises on the young actor.

Pankaj Kapur is the reason behind Shahid’s stylish hairstyles

Further in the show, Kapil Sharma will quiz Shahid Kapoor on why he changes his hairstyle for every movie. The Udta Punjab actor will say that his father Pankaj Kapur had once suggested that he should experiment with his looks in every film. He will add that his father had even warned him that due to genetics, he might lose his hair when he reaches 40. Talking more about the father-son bonding, Shahid will also share that Pankaj Kapur was very excited about him becoming a hero at such a young age and always pushed him to do better.

Kapil Sharma’s rapid fire with Shahid and Kiara

In a fun segment, Kapil will play a quirky rapid-fire game with the guests. He will ask Shahid if he would have been a female actor, which actor would he want to work with. Giving it a deep thought, he will reply that he would have worked with Kapil Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan because of their impeccable comic timing, seriousness towards fitness and dedication towards work respectively. When the same question will be asked to Kiara, she will mention the names of Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan.