The Kapil Sharma Show preview: John Abraham, Ravi Kishan and Mrunal Thakur promote Batla House

On Saturday, Batla House cast John Abraham, Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan will grace the stage on The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio will be seen having a gala time with Kapil and his team. The actors will also reveal some interesting behind the scenes moments from their film.

John likes flaunting his body on screen

Kapil Sharma will take the opportunity to ask John Abraham whether he asked Batla House director Nikkhil Advani to shoot him in a way that he could flaunt his body. Surprising everyone, the actor will agree and share that he has worked really hard on his physique for this movie. Hence, he convinced the director to take mid shots rather than close-ups for various scenes. Giving his health tips, John will reveal that he includes a lot of makhana (Lotus seeds) in his daily diet regime.

Ravi Kishan regrets not being cast in Gangs of Wasseypur

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan will reveal that Anurag Kashyap wanted to cast him for Gangs of Wasseypur. But the filmmaker didn’t approach him as he had an unflattering image of Kishan in his mind. The actor-politician will further share that most industry people are afraid to cast him as they assume that he throws tantrums on sets and likes to be treated like a king. Ravi Kishan will share that he regrets not being a part of a powerful film like GoW. And so he made a point to clarify it with Kashyap, who then cast him in Mukkabaaz.

When John Abraham’s mother thought he met with an accident on the set

Talking about some fun moments while shooting, John will talk about the time he was working on Taxi No 9211. The actor will share that once he was shooting for an accident sequence on the road. He had to roll on the floor while cars had to pass by. John will state that coincidentally his mother Firoza was passing by from the area and thought that he met with a real accident. He will share that his mom started shouting in Gujarati, “Maro dikro, maro dikro che. Su tha gayu’. John then had to calm her down and explained about the shoot.

Ravi Kishan gets a much-needed break

On the stage, Ravi Kishan will reveal that he was laughing after five months. The actor, who recently won the Lok Sabha elections will share that he had been busy campaigning and other political work. He had also been busy shooting for his films. And being on The Kapil Sharma Show was a much-needed break for him.