The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor to grace the show

Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor will grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor will grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

On Sunday, veteran actor Jeetendra and his son-actor Tusshar Kapoor will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The father-son duo will be seen having a blast with Kapil and his team, as they will share fun anecdotes from their personal and professional lives. Jeetendra, who is lovingly called Jumping Jack, will also showcase his dance moves on some of his iconic songs.

Jeetendra could not sleep the night before coming to The Kapil Sharma Show

As the episode will begin, Jeetendra will tell Kapil that he woke up early for him. The superstar will share that he usually wakes at 12 in the noon but had to change his routine for the episode. He will add that Tusshar messaged him that they have to leave early and not wanting to delay the shoot, he did not sleep the entire night.

Jeetendra will share that he usually wakes at 12 in the noon but had to change his routine for the episode. Jeetendra will share that he usually wakes at 12 in the noon but had to change his routine for the episode.

Jeetendra talks about fitness regime during his time

Kapil Sharma will ask Jeetendra if actors back then were so worried about their physique. The yesteryear actor will share that in those days the focus was more on looking cute and chubby. He will add that he was on the heavier side during his films Karwaan and Parichay.

Tusshar did not like watching his father’s drunk scenes

Kapil Sharma will quiz Tusshar Kapoor about his reaction when he saw his father romance other women. Junior Kapoor will say that he used to see them regularly and so it did not affect him. Tusshar will add that however, he never liked his father’s drunk scenes. He will share that he never understood grey characters and the need to drink on screen.

Jeetendra will talk about his friendship with Prem Chopra on The Kapil Sharma Show. Jeetendra will talk about his friendship with Prem Chopra on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Jeetendra and Prem Chopra

Jeetendra will talk about his friendship with Prem Chopra. The two used to live in the same building and hunt for work together in studios. He will also narrate of a time when Prem Chopra was scared of snakes and couldn’t shoot with the animal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd