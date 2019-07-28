The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Jabariya Jodi Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra to grace the show

On Sunday, B-town’s ‘Jabariya Jodi’ Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors will spill the beans on stories ranging right from their childhood to their time as actors. The audience present on the studio will be left surprised when Sidharth will share that he once failed in school, while Parineeti will reveal that she was awarded by the President for making a record with her high marks in Economics in her board exams.

When Sidharth failed in school

Sidharth will reveal that he had indeed failed in school in his ninth grade. Sharing more about that, the actor will say that the failure helped him in return. He will reveal that he was in an all-boys school till class ninth. When he failed, his parents put him in a new school, which was a co-ed. Sidharth will laugh saying that it was a positive change in his life and he later scored good marks through his school life.

Kapil Sharma’s fun gadget game with Parineeti

During the conversation, Parineeti Chopra will share that she is really fond of gadgets. Wanting to play a game around her interest, Kapil Sharma will ask her to name an actor she associates with a given gadget. Parineeti will name Sidharth Malhotra for a smart phone, Ranbir Kapoor as AC, Govinda as a mixer grinder, Varun Dhavan with battery, Ranveer Singh with popcorn machine, Archana Puran Singh as the the latest iPhone and Kapil with Nokia 1310.

Parineeti wants to kidnap Saif Ali Khan

As the actors will share more about the concept of the film, Kapil will ask Parineeti Chopra which man would she like to kidnap from Bollywood as her Jabariya Jodi. The actor will promptly name Saif Ali Khan. Further sharing her affection for Saif, Parineeti will add that she has always admired the actor and had even mentioned once to Kareena Kapoor on how much she adores her husband.

Sidharth’s ‘see-food’ diet

Kapil Sharma will take the opportunity to take some fitness tips from Sidharth Malhotra. The actor, on his part, will reveal that he follows a strict ‘see food’ diet. As per the technique, he only ‘sees’ junk food and never eats them.