The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Family of Thakurganj cast and Shakti Kapoor-Padmini Kolhapure to grace the episode

This Sunday, it’s going to be a double bonanza episode on The Kapil Sharma Show. The first set of guests on the show will be the actors of the upcoming film Family of Thakurganj- Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Saurabh Shukla. In the second half, Kapil Sharma and his team will host yesteryear stars Padmini Kolhapure and Shakti Kapoor.

Gulzar’s sweet gift to Jimmy Sheirgill

In the show, Jimmy Shergill will share that during the filming of Maachis, director Gulzar, impressed by his performance, gave him two orange candies. He will go on to share that he was very new in the industry and those toffees also meant a huge deal for him. Jimmy will further share that he did not eat those candies as he considered those a token of appreciation from his director for his work.

Mahie Gill’s four-hour-long dance at a party helped her bag Dev D

Mahie Gill on her part will go on to share about her journey in Bollywood. She will share that she was told to socialise and attend parties to meet people for work. The talented actor will then laughingly add that she did manage to get her first film at a one-year-old’s birthday party. Sharing more details, Mahie will state that she was dancing at the party for four hours and somehow was noticed by Anurag Kashyap. He approached her for his film Dev D, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Anil Kapoor pursued Padmini for Woh Saat Din with food

Kapil Sharma will ask Padmini Kolhapure whether the news of Anil Kapoor given the task of pursuing her for Woh Saat Din is true. The yesteryear superstar will smile to agree and go on to share more details. The actor will say that the producer had given Anil Kapoor the responsibility to get her dates for the film. Anil, on his part, would send her lunch boxes filled with delicious food to convince her. Padmini will share that it was because of the food that she agreed to do the film.

How Shakti Kapoor got his first big break by Feroz Khan

Shakti Kapoor, will, for the first time, open up about his struggles when he decided to venture into acting after passing from FTII. The actor will share that he believes apart from talent, luck plays a major role in the industry. Sharing how he bagged his first role, Shakti will say that once he was traveling and a Mercedes banged into his car. When he got out, he saw it was Feroz Khan. Letting go of the accident, he directly approached Khan for a role. Shakti will further say that he was disappointed that Khan just drove away without even responding to him. But it was his luck that the same evening, he met a friend, who told him that Khan was looking for a man whose car he had banged earlier, as he wanted to cast him for Qurbani. That incident kickstarted Shakti Kapoor’s journey in Bollywood.

Shakti and Padmini to play a fun game with Kapil

Kapil Sharma will play a fun game with Shakti Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure, where they would have to name an actor who resembles the given vegetables. The duo would pick Jeetendra for radish because of his white clothes, Govinda as a tomato as he is bright and colourful and Shatrughan Sinha for ginger for his ‘kadak’ personality.