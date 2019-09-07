The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Dharmendra, Sunny Deol promote Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

On Saturday, the Deol family will grace The Kapil Sharma Show to promote the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Accompanying Karan Deol will be his father Sunny Deol and grandfather Dharmendra. Sahher Bambba, who is also making her debut with the film will join the Deols.

While Kapil Sharma will take the chance to mouth Sunny Deol’s popular filmy dialogues, he will also get the audience to do the same. Impressed by their efforts, Sunny will enthrall all with his ‘Tareekh pe tareekh’ dialogue from Damini

Dharmendra drunk-dialed Hrishikesh Mukherjee for not taking him in Anand

Yesteryear superstar Dharmendra will open up about his fonding for filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee. He will share that the only time he got angry with him was when he did not take him in the film Anand. As per Dharmendra, Hrishi da, as he fondly calls him had shared the story of Anand, and said he wanted to make the film with him. When Dharmendra got to know that Rajesh Khanna has been signed, he got terribly upset. He drunk-dialed the filmmaker the entire night sharing his displeasure with him.

Karan Deol on being a star kid

Kapil Sharma will quiz Karan whether being a film star’s son is an advantage. The debutant will share that while it would be advantageous for him, it definitely did not work in his favour. Karan will share that his teachers in school would mock him for being a star kid and other kids also felt that he was arrogant. The young actor will share that since he was a reserved child, he was further misjudged and pushed into a corner by his mates.

Dharmendra on Karan being bullied in school

Dharmendra also spoke about how his grandson Karan Deol was bullied in school. He said that he recently got to know that some seniors pushed him down and said that since you are Sunny Deol’s son, you can easily get up. Dharmendra said that most people feel it’s easy being a star kid, but it’s rather different. He said that these children want to be treated equally and normally and so prefer studying abroad.

Kapil impressed by Sunny’s respect towards his father

While lauding the Deol family’s humility, Kapil Sharma will narrate an incident when he went to meet Dharmendra at his house. Sunny Deol, who was on his way to the airport to take a flight, also came to meet his father. Kapil shared that even without looking much at them, he said bye to Dharmendra in an undertone and went out. The comedian said he was impressed by Sunny’s reserved and respectful demeanour. He also said that he sees a similar personality in Karan now.