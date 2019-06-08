The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Chopsticks actors Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar join the fun

On Saturday, Abhay Deol and Mithila Palkar will be seen promoting their Netflix original film Chopsticks on The Kapil Sharma Show. The stars will talk about working together and their experience of filming the movie.

Archana Puran Singh, who has earlier worked with Abhay, will share that he is the most sincere and easy actor to work with, who makes his co-actors quite comfortable.

Kapil Sharma and Abhay Deol will also croon the popular song “Senorita”.

Chopsticks’ ‘Goat’ has got it all

As readers would know, Chopsticks also features a ‘goat’ which is named Baahubali. Kapil Sharma will quiz Abhay Deol on how the goat was treated on the sets of the film. Abhay will reveal that the goat had a separate team even for make-up and diet. Kapil will recall Ajay Devgn telling him that he kept his pets in front of a cooler to make them comfortable.

Mithila on working with Irrfan and Abhay

Kapil Sharma will ask Mithila Palkar about working with talented actors like Irrfan Khan and Abhay Deol. The young sensation will state that Abhay is a fun and easy actor to work with. Talking about Irrfan, Mithila said that she was overwhelmed by the chance to work with him. The actor revealed she took the opportunity to learn from Irrfan. Mithila added that she loves the way Irrfan can deliver the best punchlines with a straight face.

Abhay Deol’s laddoo story

Archana Puran Singh will reveal that when they were shooting for Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, she had a hard time convincing Abhay Deol to have laddoos. The actor, who at that time was following a strict diet for his then-upcoming role in Dev D, wouldn’t even come close to the sweets.

The Kings in the house

Apart from the actors, global dance champion The Kings will join the fun. The troupe that recently won The World Dance Championship will showcase their dancing skills on the stage.

Watch the fun-filled episode tonight on Sony TV.