The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Celebrating old times with Asha Parekh, Helen and Waheeda Rehman

This Saturday, The Kapil Sharma Show is going to be all about nostalgia as Asha Parekh, Helen and Waheeda Rehman will grace the stage. The iconic actors will open up about their struggles and success in the film industry. They will also be seen mesmerising the audience with their dancing skills on the stage.

Asha, Waheeda and Helen share their struggle stories

Advertising

Waheeda Rehman will share how she got recognition at a tender age of 13 because of her Bharatnatyam performances. Once, in Chennai, someone saw her photograph and sent her an offer but since she was very young, she got to do only a song in the film. That performance got her noticed and she was soon offered a lot of movies.

Asha Parekh will also share how her stage performance got her a small role in Gunj Uthi Shehnai. The veteran star will reveal how she was once rejected stating that she was not star material. But interestingly, the same role soon came her way. Lastly, Helen will recall how she had walked for nine months to reach India from Burma, when she was three years old. Growing up, she used to perform in chorus in films.

Black and white vs colour films

Advertising

Waheeda and Asha will reveal how they never liked coloured movies. The two actors will share how they got burnt multiple times due to heavy lights kept around them during shoots. They will also share how black and white movies gave them a chance to showcase more emotions. On the other hand, Helen will say that she loves coloured movies because her vibrant costumes were finally seen by the audience.

Waheeda Rehman’s divine connection with her dance guru

Waheeda Rehman will share that she wanted to learn Bharatnatyam from a guru in Tamil Nadu but he refused to teach her because she was a Muslim. But when she stayed adamant, he asked her to get her kundali (horoscope). Since she did not have one, he made it himself. And to his surprise, he found that Waheeda would be his last and best student. Though stunned, the guru finally accepted her and started teaching her dance.

When Waheeda Rehman had to slap Amitabh Bachchan

Waheeda Rahman will have another interesting story to share with the audience. Once, she had to slap Amitabh Bachchan in a movie but his mother was sitting there, who told her to be careful while slapping him. She got so pressurised by his mother’s presence that she could not perform the scene. The director had to then request Bachchan’s mother to wait outside. Finally she did slap him, and Big B surprised her by saying, “Bahut acha thapad mara apne“ (you slapped well).

Archana Puran Singh gets emotional

Archana Puran Singh will not be able to control her emotions seeing Waheeda Rehman and Helen on the show. Almost in tears, the actor will share that once she met Waheeda at a party but the veteran star did not recognise her and ignored her greeting. Later when she was having food, Waheeda came up to her and met her warmly. For Archana, that was the best moment in her life. Archana will also share that she is in the industry only because of Helen. Archana used to watch Helen dance and try to copy her dance moves. She then hoped to be on television someday.

Watch the yesteryear actors on The Kapil Sharma Show, tonight at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.