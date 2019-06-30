The Kapil Sharma Show preview: When Mallika Sherawat was asked to fry eggs on her belly

This Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show will host the team of Booo Sabki Phategi. Producer Ekta Kapoor will join actors, Tusshar Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek, to talk about their latest horror comedy on ALTBalaji.

As the guests will open up about their experiences and struggles, Ekta will thank Kapil for inviting them to the show. She will also share that while she has never been on any of her shows, she has been on The Kapil Sharma Show thrice.

When Mallika was asked to prove her ‘hotness’

Kapil Sharma will quiz Mallika Sherawat on the rumours that people used to wrap chapatis with newspapers and posters having Mallika’s pictures to keep it hot. Mallika will confirm the same and even share that once a producer wanted her to shoot a sequence where eggs would be fried on her belly to portray her hotness. The actor, however, will say that she refused to do that scene.

Ekta Kapoor once called cops on her brother Tusshar Kapoor

Talking about their childhood memories, Ekta will share how she and Tusshar used to always fight. Once on a family trip to Tirupati, they started fighting over a silly topic. A furious Tusshar punched Ekta, and she got so upset that she called the cops on him. Ekta will also add that the siblings used to never travel in a car together for school or functions. And in case they ever did, they used to fight and tear each other’s buttons and clothes, and would have to return home to change.

Tusshar Kapoor wants to do a film with Kapil Sharma

Tusshar Kapoor will mention how he is overwhelmed being on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his web series. Kapil in return will thank Tusshar for entertaining the audience with films like Golmaal and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Tusshar will then reveal that he wants to do a film with Kapil someday for he knows that they will make a hit combination.

Kiku Sharda talks about his acting journey

While Kiku plays a pivotal part in The Kapil Sharma Show, he will be treated as a guest in tonight’s episode. When asked to share his journey in the industry, the actor will share that he belongs to a Marwari family and his parents wanted him to carry on with their business. Seeing his passion, they allowed him to take acting as a part-time job. But with him excelling in theatre, soon filmmakers started offering him roles and that’s how he got into the industry. Kiku will also talk about his close bond with longtime friend Tusshar Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor is scared of flying

In the fun conversation, Archana Puran Singh will reveal that Ekta is scared of flights and has a hard time when flying. She will share that once they were traveling together and Ekta held her hand for 15-20 mins consistently as the flight took off. Agreeing to it, Tusshar will also add that Ekta gets anxious and consistently keeps asking air hostess when the plane will land.