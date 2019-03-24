The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A Bollywood celebration with Junglee stars

This Sunday, it’s going to be an exclusive Bollywood night party on The Kapil Sharma Show. The funnyman Kapil will share that he had promised some foreigners access to an A-lister Bollywood party. And for the same, he will get his team to dress like popular stars.

Advertising

While Kapil will take the avatar of Shatrughan Sinha, Sumona Chakravarti will dress up as Mastani and Bharti Singh will play Alia Bhatt’s character from Gully Boy. Krushna Abhishek will be seen as Amitabh Bachchan, Rochelle Rao and Edward Sonnenblick as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Chandan Prabhakar as Salman Khan and Rajiv Thakur as Shah Rukh Khan.

Also, joining the team would be Junglee actors Vidyut Jammwal and Pooja Sawant.

Chandan’s bhai avatar

Chandan Prabhakar will mention how it was fun to enact Salman Khan. He will say that it was the funniest character he has played as he did not look even look close to Salman Khan. He willshare that he looked funny and that gave him the motivation to perform the comic act.

Advertising

Vidyut’s utensil awards

Vidyut will share that he has been learning martial arts since the age of three. When Kapil will ask him about what sort of awards they used to get as kids, he will share that they were rewarded with small utensils like spoons, bowls etc.

The story behind Pooja’s name

Debutant Pooja Sawant will be seen at her candid best on the show. Talking about her name, she will share that when she was born, there was a satya narayan pooja going on at her father’s workplace. When her father got to know it’s a girl, he immediately named her Pooja.

Shooting in the wild

Later, Kapil will ask Vidyut whether the animals shown in the trailer are real or animated. The action star will reveal that he ran amongst the elephants for real. He will also share that a film with real animals has been shot after 40 long years in the industry.

Vidyut’s long wait to meet Akshay Kumar

Vidyut will share how he is a fan of Akshay Kumar but is yet to meet him. He will reveal that when he had recently moved to Mumbai, somebody told him about Akshay’s birthday party happening close by. He went there only to realise that Akshay was not there.

The Kapil Sharma Show episode with the Junglee cast will air tonight at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.