The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Yesteryear stars Bindu and Aruna Irani grace the stage

On Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show will take audience back in the 80s when yesteryear superstars Aruna Irani and Bindu will grace the stage. The two veterans will talk about their journey and even share fun anecdotes about their co-stars.

Bindu’s sisters are fans of Kapil Sharma

Bindu will tell Kapil that when her sisters got to know that she is going on The Kapil Sharma Show as a guest, they requested her to take them as well with her. She will share that they were never interested to go with her on any other show but being fans of Kapil, they were really excited to join her.

How Aruna Irani’s career began

Aruna Irani will share that she along with her friends once went to see Dilip Kumar’s shoot. A crew member noticed her and asked her to give a shot as an audience for the film. She will share that this is how her Bollywood career kickstarted and soon she bagged her debut film Caravan.

Ajay Devgn, the biggest prankster

Bindu will further share that Jeetendra would also pull her legs and even call her Meri Pyaari Bindu. Aruna Irani will join in and share that Shashi Kapoor sahib was one of the biggest prankster on sets. They will both agree that in the current lot, Ajay Devgn likes pulling pranks on his co-stars.

Aruna and Bindu talk about Pran

The veteran actors, while talking about their co-stars, will share that Pran was one of the best human beings. The actors will share that whenever anyone had an issue on the sets, Pran was the one to sort it out.

Krushna Abhishek turns up as Big B

Krushna Abhishek, who plays Sapna on the show, will dress up as Amitabh Bachchan for the episode. Since Aruna Irani and Bindu, both have worked with Big B, he will be seen having a fun interaction with them.