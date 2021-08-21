The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Bhuj The Pride of India cast to inaugurate the new season

The fresh new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is all to arrive on television screens tonight. The audience will be in for a treat with wholesome entertainment as Bhuj: The Pride of India team will get into a fun conversation with Kapil Sharma and team. Along with Ajay Devgn, actors Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk will be seen gracing the stage.

The new season will also bring with it a refreshing and colorful set with a lot more new characters. From the looks of it, the house looks nestled in the backdrop of hills. With added elements like Hotel Chill Palace, 10-Star Special General Stores, ATM and much more, one can definitely expect a few surprises. While Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Kiku Sharda return to the comedy show, Gaurav Gera and Sudesh Lehri have also joined the cast.

Ajay Devgn will make a grand entry on the opening episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: PR) Ajay Devgn will make a grand entry on the opening episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: PR)

Ajay Devgn’s entry on two injections!

Ajay Devgn first appeared in the movies as he made a stylish entry on two motorcycles in Phool Aur Kaante. He then raised the level a few notches higher by standing on the window panes of two cars, standing on the hood of two cars, and even two horses in Son of Sardar. On the opening episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the audience will witness yet another spectacular entry by the actor, when he will ride atop a two syringe-like vehicles.

Nora offered Archana Puran Singh’s ‘kursi’

Nora has been a frequent guest on reality show as she is often invited to perform her latest dance numbers. On the episode, Kapil will suggest Nora that all she has to do is laugh…‘khulke’ and a certain kursi will be ready for her on The Kapil Sharma Show!

Nora Fatehi shows off her dance moves on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: PR) Nora Fatehi shows off her dance moves on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: PR)

Sonakshi Sinha virtually meets Kapil and co.

Given her prior commitment, Bhuj actor Sonakshi Sinha could not be on the set, and hence will interact with the team over a video call. Lauding her action sequence in the film, Kapil will add that if Sonakshi had showcased her sword fighting skills earlier, she would have gotten a chance to participate in the Olympics. The actor would be left blushing as he will add that he believes she could have even won a medal.

More on TKSS | Sumona Chakravarti tells Archana Puran Singh why she was missing from the promos

Ajay Devgn’s love for history

Kapil Sharma will point out that most of Ajay Devgn’s choice of characters revolve around history, including his role in Tanhaji, and now in Bhuj. The Legend of Bhagat Singh actor star will go on to confess that he actually took an avid interest in the subject since his school days, and still enjoys reading about these great leaders.

Krushna Abhishek shares a joke with Bhuj: The Pride of India actors on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: PR) Krushna Abhishek shares a joke with Bhuj: The Pride of India actors on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: PR)

When Ajay-Ammy left Kapil embarrassed

Referring to a scene in the movie, Kapil Sharma will ask Ajay to look into Nora Fatehi’s eyes and reveal what she thinks of him (Kapil). While doing so, Ajay would tell him that Nora is thinking about how much he loves his wife. When Kapil will ask Ammy Virk to make an attempt, the Punjabi actor will wittingly reply that Nora is daydreaming of celebrating Rakshabandhan with Kapil.

The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Bhuj: The Pride of India actors will air on Saturday, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.