The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Arjun Patiala stars grace the stage

On Saturday, Arjun Patiala stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma will grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors will talk about their recently released film and also share anecdotes from their personal life.

Punjabis on Arjun Patiala sets

Kriti Sanon will share that there were three Punjabis, director Rohit Jugraj, Diljit Dosanj and Varun Sharma on the sets of Arjun Patiala. She will share that she got a first-hand experience of the Punjabi energy that people talk about. Kriti will reveal that their director Rohit would shout loudly to wake them up from their sleep. Even Varun will agree that he himself is quite loud, as whenever he entered the sets, people would automatically know he has arrived hearing his voice.

Diljit Dosanjh on working with Sunny Leone

Kapil Sharma will ask Diljit to share his experience of working with Sunny Leone in the song “Crazy Habibi”. Considering Diljit is quite shy and introvert, Kapil will pull his leg asking how many takes he took while shooting with Sunny. Diljit will share that it never took him more than two takes to get done with the shot. The singer-actor will further share that having worked on various projects with different artists, he feels very comfortable working with everyone in the industry.

Varun Sharma ki tarah aap bhi haste-haste uchal padenge apni seat se! Dekhiye kaise hotihai Arjun Patiala ki cast ke saath masti #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje. pic.twitter.com/rWo5AQN5rz — Sony TV (@SonyTV) July 23, 2019

When Kriti Sanon’s parents got embarrassed

Kriti’s parents Geeta and Rahul Sanon also joined the team as they are fans of Kapil Sharma. The couple will share how once they were embarrassed to be recognised as a celebrity’s parents. Kriti’s mother shared that once they were on a sale and people started gossiping how an actor’s family was shopping for clothes from a sale. Her father will add that they had to leave the shop as it got embarrassing for them.

Govinda’s heel trick

Talking about her experience in the film industry, Archana Puran Singh will share a fun anecdote about Govinda. Archana will talk about a film where the two were working together. Govinda had no prior inclination that he was shooting with her. As soon as he saw Archana, he called his team to get him ‘heel no. 3’. When she asked him about it, Govinda told her the secret that he uses different heeled shoes according to the height of the actress he has to shoot with.

Varun Sharma’s dream come true moment

Varun Sharma will open up about his love for Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. He will share that when he saw Bazigaar as a kid, and especially the song “Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein,” he decided to be an actor. It was thus a dream come true moment for him when he got to work with SRK and Kajol in Dilwale.