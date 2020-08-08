The Kapil Sharma Show: Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi share their love story

The special ‘Mr and Mrs episode’ of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature the love stories of the cast members. The special ‘Mr and Mrs episode’ of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature the love stories of the cast members.

This Saturday, the audience of The Kapil Sharma Show is in for a treat as the partners of the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show graced the stage. Parmeet Sethi came in for wife Archana Puran Singh, Kashmera Singh for Krushna Abhishek and Priyanka for Kiku Sharda.

When Archana and Parmeet eloped

Archana Puran Singh’s husband, actor Parmeet Sethi visited the show for the first time. While talking about their love story, Sethi shared that it was Archana, who forced him to get married. But Archana had a different version of events to share, She said that it was him who proposed and they actually eloped. Sethi shared that they decided to tie the knot at 11 in the night. At midnight, they found a pandit but he told them that one has to match the kundali before getting married. However, the couple paid him well and the next morning they were married.

Krushna and Kashmera’s secret wedding

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah had announced their marital status only after a year of getting married. However, on the show, the Krushna shared that he did not even know he was getting married. He shared that they were in Los Angeles with all of Kashmera’s firang friends. He saw a priest welcoming them and as he started speaking, he kept nodding at everything to avoid embarrassment. Only when he announced that the couple is married he realised what had just happened.

Kiku’s special rishta with household work

Kapil Sharma asked Priyanka if Kiku ever helps her in household chores. She laughed and shared that she tried a lot and they even fought on the same subject. Kiku interrupted and shared that his wife wants everything symmetrical on the dining table and he is scared to even try.

The special ‘Mr and Mrs episode’ will air this Saturday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

