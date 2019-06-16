The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Anupam Kher to announce his autobiography

The Kapil Sharma Show, on Sunday, will host Bollywood stars Anupam Kher and Esha Gupta. The actors will be seen promoting their film One Day. Anupam Kher will also take the opportunity to pull host Kapil Sharma’s legs about his wife Ginni Chatrath’s pregnancy news.

Advertising

Anupam Kher will also share a special moment with Archana Puran Singh. The two starred together in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and will be seen reliving their days as Mr Malhotra and Miss Braganza. The veteran star will also talk about working in the international series New Amsterdam.

Anupam Kher was rejected by his childhood crush

On the show, Anupam Kher will reveal that he used to stutter as a child and pronounced ‘K’ as ‘T’. He will share that he used to study in a Hindi medium school and developed a crush on a girl Kavita Kapoor, who used to go to the nearby English medium school. Gathering courage one day, he decided to confess his feelings to her. But before he could, the girl asked him to pronounce her name correctly.

Archana and Anupam’s tale of a kiss

Archana Puran Singh will recall the memories of one of her earlier film Ladaai which also featured Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Rekha and Dimple Kapadia. She will share that there was a kissing sequence for Anupam and Archana in the film. Nervous before shooting her first on-screen kiss, she had called the director to share her inhibition. To her surprise the kissing scene was removed from the script. She was later surprised to know that it was Anupam who asked the director to take the scene out, citing Archana’s nervousness. The actors will also share that they haven’t shot for an onscreen kiss till date.

Anupam and Esha’s regrets in life

Advertising

Kapil Sharma will ask the actors, if they had to change anything from their lives, what would that be. Giving it a deep thought, Kher will reply that as a kid, he was an average student and was not even inclined towards sports. Although he doesn’t regret anything, given a chance he would go back in life and alter his interests as a kid. Esha Gupta on her part will say that she focused on becoming a lawyer and then shifted base to acting. So if she could, she would have rather invested more time in acting.

Anupam Kher to launch his autobiography

Going down the memory lane, Anupam Kher will reveal that when he came to Mumbai, he had no money and used to sleep at railway stations. Since he wasn’t very good looking, he did not even get work for three years. He will share that when he met Mahesh Bhatt, the filmmaker agreed to give him work as he had heard that Kher was a good actor. Anupam had then told him that he was not good but a brilliant actor. His confidence got him his first film Saransh. Kher will also take the opportunity to announce his autobiography Lessons Learnt from Life Unknowingly on The Kapil Sharma Show stage.