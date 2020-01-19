The Kapil Sharma Show preview: An entertaining night with Street Dancer 3D team

Varun Dhawan, Remo D’Souza and Prabhudheva among others dance on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Varun Dhawan, Remo D’Souza and Prabhudheva among others dance on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

On Sunday, the team of Street Dancer 3D — Prabhudheva, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Punit J Pathak, Dharmesh, Nora Fatehi among others will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The team will be seen indulging in a lot of fun and even share some fun secrets about each other. Staying true to the essence of their film, they will even showcase some scintillating dance performances.

When Varun disguised as Prabhudheva

Varun Dhawan will surprise everyone when he will turn up on the sets dressed as Prabhudheva. He will disguise himself perfectly with a blue shimmery jacket, a wig of curly hair and a fake beard. Varun will share that it was his plan to play a prank with the paparazzi that was waiting for him.

Shraddha and her suitcase

The lead actor of the film Shraddha Kapoor was busy promoting it in a different city. Not wanting to keep the team waiting, she will be seen making an entry on the stage with her suitcase. Kapoor will say that she really wanted to be on The Kapil Sharma Show and so came directly from the airport. She will also share that she did her hair and make up on the way so that there’s no delay from her part.

Kapil plays cupid to Nora and Dharmesh

Kapil Sharma will pull Dharmesh’s legs asking him whether he ever had a crush on Nora Fatehi. While he will agree that he likes her, he will share that he never saw her as his life partner.

When Nora tried hard to impress Prabhudheva

Varun Dhawan will then decide to pull Nora Fatehi’s legs as he will reveal that she tried really hard to impress Prabhudheva. Dhawan will share that she was curious if Prabhudheva knew about her. Varun will share that she asked him to show her ‘Dilbar’ video to Prabhudheva so that he could get impressed. Reacting to his jokes, Nora will say that it was not she but Varun who was excited to show her video to Prabhudheva.

Why David Dhawan doesn’t give his script to Varun

While talking about scripts, Kapil Sharma will quiz Varun Dhawan on whether he demands one from his father David Dhawan. The young actor will share that he does ask for scripts to read but his father denies his requests. Varun will share that he never gives him the complete script.

Archana and Varun on working with David Dhawan

Archana Puran Singh, who has worked with David Dhawan, will share that she enjoys working with him as he is very chilled out. Disagreeing with the statement Varun Dhawan will share that he is very scared of his father when they are working. He will reveal that David is very strict with him when it comes to performance. And Varun always takes it as a challenge to prove him wrong by performing well.

When Varun chose to ignore Virat Kohli

Kapil Sharma will ask Varun Dhawan of his recent picture with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in Switzerland. Varun will share that he is a fan of Virat and was quite starstruck when he saw him. He will share that initially, he ignored him, not wanting to disturb him and Anushka. But when Virat noticed Varun, he greeted him and kickstarted a conversation himself. Lauding the Indian cricket team captain, Varun shared that he is very friendly and humble.

