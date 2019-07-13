The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Armaan Malik reveals his lucky charm

While we have all seen the camaraderie between brothers Amaal Malik and Armaan Malik, the duo, for the first time, will be joined by their father Daboo Malik in the Saturday episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The talented musicians will talk about their musical journey and struggles.

Advertising

The episode will also see a special Qawali segment with Kapil Sharma playing Ustad Medium Begam Ali Khan Saab. He will be seen pulling his teammates’ legs in a musical way. Apart from the guests, a few members of the audience will also be invited on stage for some fun activities.

Armaan Malik talks about his lucky charm

Armaan Malik, who enjoys a huge fandom, will speak about the love he receives from the audience. The singer shares that he is grateful to ‘Armaanians’- his fan club, who he feels has been instrumental in making his career. Armaan will also share that he received a gold chain from one of his fans, which he now considers as his lucky charm. He wears the chain all the time as he feels after receiving it, his career saw a huge boost.

Amaal Malik’s fascinating song making style

Talking about his dedication towards music, Amaal will share that he likes to be in the mood of the song he is working on. He feels that experiencing emotions help him compose better. Amaal will share that he actually broke up with his girlfriend when he was working on a heartbreak song. He wanted to feel the grief to be able to write and compose an emotional song. The music director will share that he usually composes his songs in his bathroom, in complete solitude.

Archanaji ne Kapil ki toh bolti band kar di, par aap apni hassi nahi rok payenge, jab Malik Family apne mazedar kisson ke saath aayenge! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/EwD1hndWtz — Sony TV (@SonyTV) July 10, 2019

When Daboo was ready to sell off his house for Armaan’s education

Advertising

Lauding their father’s support to their career, the brothers will thank Daboo Malik, who in return would be gushing about his sons’ success. Armaan Malik will also share that he wanted to take admission in a renowned international music school. Daboo told him that in case he doesn’t manage to get a scholarship, he wouldn’t be able to afford the fees. But the doting father was even ready to sell their house to send Armaan to the music school. The young singer will share that his father’s words warmed his heart. Fortunately, with his talent and family’s wishes, Armaan managed to get the scholarship and continued with his education.

Daboo thanks Sohail and Salim Khan

Daboo Malik will thank Sohail Khan for helping him find a strong standing in the industry. He will share that after Sohail gave him a chance to compose for Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, his career took off. Daboo will also say that he will forever be obliged to Salim Khan, who gave him guidance to make a career in singing and music composing.