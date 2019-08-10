The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Akshay, Taapsee, Sonakshi and Kirti promote Mission Mangal

On Saturday, the cast of Mission Mangal – Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Kirti Kulhari will grace the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors will make the evening an entertaining one as they will share anecdotes from their personal and professional lives. Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha will also be seen grooving on the song “Har Kisi Ko Nahi Milta”.

Akshay Kumar doesn’t like to party

A curious Kapil Sharma will question Akshay Kumar if he doesn’t go to parties as he fears he will have to throw the next one. Much to the delight of the audience, Khiladi Kumar will accept the fact, sharing that he thus avoids attending any party.

Taapsee Pannu goes down memory lane

Taapsee will confess that she had her first breakup when she was in the ninth standard. She will share that her boyfriend initiated the separation as he wanted to concentrate on his board exams. She will also share that once she purposely stuck chewing gum on her long curly hair so that she could get a new and fancy haircut.

Akshay’s first encounter with science

Akshay Kumar, who plays a scientist in Mission Mangal will share that his first encounter with science was not a promising one. When he was five-years-old, his father had bought him a radio and the family enjoyed listening to songs on it. One day when his father came home, he excitedly showed him a piece of stone that got stuck on the cupboard. When his father inquired where he got from, he shared that he had opened the radio and located the magnet. His father gave him a scolding for his disastrous experiment of damaging the radio.

Why Akshay can’t lift weights anymore

Talking about action sequences in his films, Akshay Kumar will talk about the time he had to lift wrestler Undertaker in Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi. He will share that even though he completed the scene with full conviction, he was advised bed rest by the doctor after that as he suffered from slip disc. He shared that since then he can never lift heavy weights and is left with options of running, cycling and swimming for his workout.