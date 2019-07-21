Toggle Menu
The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A poetic night with Rahat Indori and Ashok Chakradhar

The Kapil Sharma Show will host Indian Urdu poet Rahat Indori and Bollywood lyricist and author Ashok Chakradhar tonight.

Rahat Indori and poet,Ashok Chakradhar
Rahat Indori and Ashok Chakradhar will grace The Kapil Sharma Show this evening.

This Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show will host Indian Urdu poet Rahat Indori and Bollywood lyricist and author Ashok Chakradhar. The acclaimed poets will share more about their personal and professional lives on the stage.

Kapil Sharma takes a dig at Rahat Indori

Kapil Sharma will pull Rahat Indori’s legs and will say that as your favourite shayari says- ‘Asma laaye ho, zameen pe rakh do’, does your wife also tell you, ‘Cash laaye ho, toh Cupboard main rakh do’. His statement will leave the poet in splits and he will applaud Kapil’s sense of humour.

Ashok Chakradhar and his family of poets

Ashok Chakradhar will share that he is not the only poet in his family. Even his wife and father-in-law are renowned poets. 

Rahat Indori’s romantic inspiration

Rahat Indori is known for his passionate and romantic poems. When Kapil Sharma will ask where does he draw the inspiration from, he will say, “Aadmi budha dimag se hota hai, dil se nahi.”

Poets’ monetary woes 

The poets will further get into a conversation on how they are miserably paid and sometimes the organisers even dupe them. Ashok Chakradhar will share that sometimes when they are called for events, they get complete hospitality. But post the show, the organisers run away without paying. 

