The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A musical night with Sachin-Jigar and Divya Kumar

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

On Saturday, The Kapil Sharma Show will host popular music composer duo Sachin-Jigar and singer Divya Kumar. The rib-tickling episode will have the guests sharing fun anecdotes about their lives. The trio will also be part of a musical session.

When Divya Kumar thought Sachin-Jigar will split

Praising the bonding between the duo, Divya Kumar will share a fun incident wherein during a game of monopoly, Sachin and Jigar started arguing. Kumar will share that the fight became so intense that he got scared that the two will split. However, Jigar’s wife, who was also present, was calm and told Divya that this is very normal between them, and they will soon be back to being friends. He will share that he was surprised when her words turned true, and in no time, they were normal as if nothing happened. The singer will say that while he is all game for creative differences, he was shocked that someone could fight so much over a game.

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar caught in a candid moment with Kapil Sharma. (Photo: PR Handout) Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar caught in a candid moment with Kapil Sharma. (Photo: PR Handout)

How Sachin-Jigar unwind

Sharing more about Sachin-Jigar’s style of working, Divya Kumar will share that when he first joined them, he was overwhelmed to be working with such legends. Wanting to leave a lasting impression on them, he would continuously work in the room provided to him, and not even step out for a break. Once when he did, he was surprised to see both the composers playing video games. They even asked him to join them for a round, and advised him on the importance of unwinding.

Divya Kumar will croon some popular songs on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: PR Handout) Divya Kumar will croon some popular songs on The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: PR Handout)

Divya Kumar and the name confusion

Kapil Sharma will quiz Divya Kumar on why he uses ‘asli’ before his name on social media. The singer will share that he is often mistaken for actor Divya Kumar. He will add that he was so happy to see ‘Mr Divya Kumar’ written outside his vanity van on The Kapil Sharma Show set. Usually, people get confused and put ‘Ms Divya Kumar’ on all documents. Kumar will go on to share a hilarious incident when a mic-man entered the room happy to meet Divya ma’am, and was shocked to find the male singer.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd