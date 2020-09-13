The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A fun-filled episode with Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

This Sunday, Bhojpuri superstars Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The audience will get to witness the camaraderie between the two actors as they will leave no stone unturned to pull each other’s legs. They will also talk about their journey and the healthy rivalry between them.

Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan bond over films

Kapil Sharma will start the episode by quizzing Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari about their experience of working together in a film. The duo will state that they both are superstars and have separate fanbase, but working together was difficult. Kishan will reply that they both wanted to mould the script to suit them. Tiwari will laughingly add that Kishan used to change the scripts on set and this is why he decided to not work with him.

Manoj Tiwari teases Ravi Kishan

Manoj Tiwari will address Ravi Kishan as his senior and share the latter was already a popular star when he entered the industry. However, he will tease him by saying that while Kishan charged Rs 25,000 for a film, Tiwari took home a lakh just to do an item song in his film.

Ravi Kishan packs a punch

Ravi Kishan will also take the opportunity to tease Manoj Tiwari. He will tell him that the last time Tiwari was on the show, he spoke a lot about Kishan. Demanding him to repeat the good and bad, he will add that he rarely gets a chance to get back at him. Manoj Tiwari will add that he never took Ravi Kishan seriously. However, now seeing him retort this way, he will have to mind his words.

