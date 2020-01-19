The Kapil Sharma Show: A fun filled episode with Panga team

Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill. Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Neena Gupta and Jassie Gill.

On Saturday, The Kapil Sharma Show hosted the Panga team. Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was joined by actors Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. The team spoke about the experience of working together and also heaped praises on their director

When Kangana kicked Jassie multiple times

Kapil Sharma pulled Jassie Gill’s legs and quizzed him on the scene where Kangana Ranaut is seen kicking him. Gill shared Kangana is a method actor and takes multiple takes and so hit him number of times during the shoot.

Panga team praised Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Making the best use of the platform, Kangana Ranaut lauded Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s direction skills. She also shared that the way Ashwiny narrated the script, it seemed like it was her own biopic.

Ashwiny and Kangana’s love for food

Kapil Sharma asked the team about their food habit when Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared that they are complete foodies and love trying different cuisines. Kangana said that samosa is her favourite snack.

Ashwiny’s plans for Kangana’s big fat wedding

Kapil Sharma asked Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari whether she is preparing for Kangana Ranaut’s wedding. Confirming the same, Ranaut shared that the filmmaker is indeed prepping up for her destination wedding and has even decided on the outfits and ornaments as well.

