Kapil Sharma says Archana Puran Singh is not a part of his US tour, Guru Randhawa reveals ‘payment method’ he learned from The Kapil Sharma show host

The makers of The Kapil Sharma Show on Monday shared an uncensored clip of the Sony TV show’s recent episode, which featured Guru Randhawa, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar. The trio graced the show to promote the single “Designer”.

The video shows host Kapil Sharma asking Guru Randhawa to guess Archana Puran Singh’s home state. In response, Guru says that she is from Jalandhar and is seen on The Kapil Sharma Show, which makes her worldwide.

Teasing Archana , Kapil says that she might be ‘worldwide’ but she is not a part of the show’s upcoming USA tour. “USA hum akele jaare hai. Ye nahi aari (We are going to US. She is not coming),” Kapil said.

Kapil then turns to Archana and asks, “Aap kyun nahi jaari waise? (Why are you not going?)” In response, the actor takes a dig at Kapil and answers, “Dekho, main khud ke paise se ticket lekar jaati hun. Mujhe producer ya sponsor ke kharche pe jaane ki jarurat nahin (See, I can go with my own money. I don’t need producers to sponsor me).” Kapil then retorts, “Toh ye show me khud paise laga kar baithi ho aap? Ye producer se nahin aate? (Are you even paying for your seat here? Are producers not paying for it?),” to which Archana replies, “Yaha se kamati hun aur khud ke kharche karke jaati hu (I earn here and travel on my own cost.)” Kapil ends the conversation by quipping that he earns from everywhere.

As the clip proceeds, Guru Randhawa says that he learned the best payment method from Kapil Sharma. “He doesn’t come on a show until his fee reflects in the bank account,” Guru says in Hindi, which left Kapil in shock. “Aisi baatein mere baare me market me chal rahi hai? (This is the gossip going on in the market about me?” Kapil remarked.

The current edition of The Kapil Sharma Show will come to an end soon. The team shot for their finale episode recently.