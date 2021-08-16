Kapil Sharma Show teaser: Comedian accepts Akshay Kumar’s insults gets him the pay cheque, watch

Beloved shows Kaun Banega Crorepati and The Kapil Sharma Show are both coming back to the small screen with their brand new seasons, promising more entertainment and heartwarming stories. Recently, the Instagram handle of Sony TV shared new promos for both shows.

The first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the cast of BellBottom — Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. In the shared clip we see Akshay and Kapil engaged in a friendly banter. First, Kapil teases Akshay about the various aspects of his profession, to which Khiladi Kumar responds saying that he wants to do a lot of work, so that he can come frequently on the sets of Kapil’s show to insult the comedian.

Kapil, being sharp-witted, quickly replies that he doesn’t mind the insults because that is what gets him his pay cheque. This leaves Akshay Kumar in splits.

Meanwhile, in the latest promo of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 13, Big B walked tall on the stage of KBC announcing the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the much loved game show. The makers also gave a glimpse of the first contestant, Gyaanraj, a scientist based in Jharkhand who educates young people about science and wants them to work for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). A little later in the clip, the Shehenshaah of Bollywood announces that Gyaanraj is one of those few scientists who has been chosen to work in consultation with the Prime Minister’s Office.

While The Kapil Sharma Show will start airing from August 21 at 9:30 pm, KBC Season 13 will premiere on August 23 at 9 pm.