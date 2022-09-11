The Kapil Sharma Show new season first impression: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

After keeping fans waiting for months, Kapil Sharma kickstarted the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show on Saturday night. Having returned from his international shows and set to visit Toronto Film Festival with his film Zwigato, the comedian was seen flaunting a new look and attitude. The show too has seen a change with some entries and exits and a new ‘mohalla’ as a setting. However, avid watchers of the show would know that the jokes remain the same, some that make you smile but never laugh, and some that get you to roll your eyes.

The new season’s first episode started with Akshay Kumar joining the team and claiming that he will always be around even if he’s uninvited. He also introduced the new characters in the show and set the base for some rather lukewarm performances. Be it Kiku Sharda’s Gudiya laundry girl or Sumona Chakravarti as the forgotten wife and her family, the characters failed to connect.

At one point, Kapil Sharma called his wife ‘behenji’ and claimed that “lockdown mein jo bhi hua bhul gaya”. Trying to escape from the ‘marriage’, he was seen setting his eyes on Ghazal, the new entrant in the mohalla. Srishty Rode suits the part with her pretty face and attractive personality, however, she needs to pull her socks when it comes to comedy. Ace comedian Siddhartha Sagar has also joined the show, and does manage to rib audiences’ funny bones with his punches.

Even with so many people getting in and out of the stage, the interactions failed to bring any big laughs, it’s only when team of Cuttputlli entered the stage that the show gained momentum. Akshay and Kapil’s chemistry was the highlight of the episode as they pulled each other’s legs; the Bollywood star accused Kapil of jinxing his films, even as Kapil teased Akshay about signing Raksha Bandhan after romancing so many women on screen.

Actors Sargun Mehta, Chandrachur Singh, and producer Jackky Bhagnani soon joined in on the fun. While Sargun and Kapil reminisced their time in Comedy Circus, the host did not leave a chance to take potshots at Jackky and Rakul Preet. “Film ke chakkar mein yaha aaye hai ya Rakul ke,” he questioned Jackky, as she blushed. Chandrachur Singh also found himself a victim of Kapil’s joke as he’s asked whether his character died in Sushmita Sen starrer Aarya’s second episode on Lalit Modi’s persistence. Taken aback by the statement, the actor responded rather shyly, stating, “Kuch aur baat karte hai”.

Kiku’s Gudiya made a re-entry as she interacted with a guest. The only joke that made an impact was when Kiku referred to Ranveer Singh’s recent nude photoshoot. The episode then went on with dissecting funny comments by fans on the actors’ Instagram posts. As these Bollywood stars wrapped up their bit, fans must have felt disappointed with the short and uneventful interactions.

Krushna Abhishek and his Sapna was highly missed on The Kapil Sharma Show. Being a livewire, he adds a lot of spunk and spark with his humour. Archana Puran Singh, looking younger, is back with her loud infectious laughs. Even though most of the lot are talented comics, the jokes didn’t quite land. However, we would give them the benefit of doubt, given it’s just the first episode. These actors may be requiring a little warm-up, we just hope they don’t take too long.