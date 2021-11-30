The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunny Deol pokes fun at ‘Yaara O Yaara’ dance, Karan Deol mimics ‘Dhai Kilo Ka Haath’ dialogue. See video

The new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show’s upcoming episode features Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor. While the father-son duo of Sunny and Karan will promote their upcoming film Velle on the show, Ayushmann and Vaani, along with director Abhishek Kapoor, will promote Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

The promo begins with host Kapil Sharma asking Karan about whose dancing style he follows among his father, his uncle Bobby Deol and grandfather Dharmendra. As soon as he asks him the question, Karan calls out his father Sunny, who enters the stage in an angry avatar. However, in the very next moment, we see him poking fun at his own legendary dance move. Sunny is seen asking the audience if anyone else can do “Yaara O Yaara” step better than him. We also see Karan mimicking Sunny. He is seen giving his own twist to Sunny’s popular dialogue “Dhai Kilo Ka Haath”.

Meanwhile, in a glimpse of another episode, we see Ayushmann Khurrana terribly failing at nailing a tongue twister given by Vaani Kapoor. Vaani and Ayushmann will be seen sharing the screen space in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which narrates the twisted love story between a gym trainer and a Zumba trainer.

Velle, on the other hand, marks Karan Deol’s second film. He made his debut with Sunny Deol directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. Karan will also feature in the upcoming film Apne 2, which will also star Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Dharmendra. The film will be directed by Anil Sharma of Gadar fame.

The new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show will air on Sony TV on Saturday and Sunday.