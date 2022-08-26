The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedy show welcomes new cast members

The Kapil Sharma Show’s latest season is all set to launch next month. On Thursday, the makers dropped the first trailer of the show introducing the new actors. Fans, however, were in for a disappointment as Krushna Abhishek was nowhere to be seen. The actor, as readers would know, has decided to quit the show due to a disagreement with the producers regarding his fee.

While fans will miss Krushna, Kapil and his team are set to welcome a rally of new actors. Television actor Srishty Rode is joining TKSS. Other than her, comedians Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski will also join the show.

Reposting the trailer, Srishty Rode expressed her excitement about joining the comedy show. “Blessed With The Best ❤️ The Best Comeback Ever! Please Do Shower All Your Love 🙏🏻,” she wrote. The actor known for her performance in shows like Choti Bahu, Punar Vivah, Yeh Ishq Haaye, was last seen in Bigg Boss 12.

Popular comedian Sidharth Sagar, who had recently taken a break from the industry to try and sort out his personal issues, is also set to make a comeback. Currently seen on Case Toh Banta Hai, the comedian wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations to the whole team of #tkss Coming soon @kapilsharmashow to taiyyar ho jayiye ek baar phir 👁 dekhne ke liye apne pasandeeda show ko🎉🥳🍾🎊🎈🎉🪅.”

Gaurav Dubey has been part of many comedy shows on television over the years. However, the actor called himself ‘lucky’ to be joining the show. Addressing Kapil as ‘sir’, he penned a sweet note writing, “I don’t have words to describe how much I lucky…to be part of India’s Number one show “The Kapil Sharma show” thank you each & everyone!! What a supporting team of kapil sir show.. writers Actors wow 🤗🤗🤗🤗💛💛💛💛💛

(Pls english Judge na kare 😂) Lucky to sharing stage with legends.”

Another new entrant on the show is Ishtiyak Khan, who has earlier worked on films like Janhit Mein Jaari, Aanchi and Khuda Hafiz. Hasee Aur Haseena and Hass Baliye fame Srikant G Maski is also joining TKSS. He posted about the show social media, “Everyone’s favourite #thekapilsharmashow is back with a fresh new season! Only on @sonytvofficial.”

Apart from the new faces, the rest of the cast including Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will be back on the show. Starting September 10, TKSS will air on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.