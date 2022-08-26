scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedy show welcomes new cast members

The Kapil Sharma Show is set to launch its next season from September 10. While Krushna Abhishek will move out, here's introducing the new cast of the show.

kapil sharma showThe Kapil Sharma Show is set to launch on September 10.

The Kapil Sharma Show’s latest season is all set to launch next month. On Thursday, the makers dropped the first trailer of the show introducing the new actors. Fans, however, were in for a disappointment as Krushna Abhishek was nowhere to be seen. The actor, as readers would know, has decided to quit the show due to a disagreement with the producers regarding his fee.

While fans will miss Krushna, Kapil and his team are set to welcome a rally of new actors. Television actor Srishty Rode is joining TKSS. Other than her, comedians Sidharth Sagar, Gaurav Dubey, Ishteyak Khan and Srikant Maski will also join the show.

Reposting the trailer, Srishty Rode expressed her excitement about joining the comedy show. “Blessed With The Best ❤️ The Best Comeback Ever! Please Do Shower All Your Love 🙏🏻,” she wrote. The actor known for her performance in shows like Choti Bahu, Punar Vivah, Yeh Ishq Haaye, was last seen in Bigg Boss 12.

Watch |Kapil Sharma doesn’t recognise Sumona Chakravarti in hilarious announcement video for The Kapil Sharma Show Season 4

Popular comedian Sidharth Sagar, who had recently taken a break from the industry to try and sort out his personal issues, is also set to make a comeback. Currently seen on Case Toh Banta Hai, the comedian wrote on Instagram, “Congratulations to the whole team of #tkss Coming soon @kapilsharmashow to taiyyar ho jayiye ek baar phir 👁 dekhne ke liye apne pasandeeda show ko🎉🥳🍾🎊🎈🎉🪅.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Srishty Rode (@srishtyrode24)

 

 

Gaurav Dubey has been part of many comedy shows on television over the years. However, the actor called himself ‘lucky’ to be joining the show. Addressing Kapil as ‘sir’, he penned a sweet note writing, “I don’t have words to describe how much I lucky…to be part of India’s Number one show “The Kapil Sharma show” thank you each & everyone!! What a supporting team of kapil sir show.. writers Actors wow 🤗🤗🤗🤗💛💛💛💛💛
(Pls english Judge na kare 😂) Lucky to sharing stage with legends.”

Also Read |Krushna Abhishek quits The Kapil Sharma Show after disagreement with producers over ‘monetary issues’: report

Another new entrant on the show is Ishtiyak Khan, who has earlier worked on films like Janhit Mein Jaari, Aanchi and Khuda Hafiz. Hasee Aur Haseena and Hass Baliye fame Srikant G Maski is also joining TKSS. He posted about the show social media, “Everyone’s favourite #thekapilsharmashow is back with a fresh new season! Only on @sonytvofficial.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s wayPremium
NDTV deal: Sebi ban on Roys may not get in Adani’s way
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0Premium
Explained: One year of Taliban 2.0

Apart from the new faces, the rest of the cast including Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Chandan Prabhakar will be back on the show. Starting September 10, TKSS will air on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 11:46:11 am
Next Story

Japan’s ex-PM Shinzo Abe murder suspect says life destroyed by mother’s religion

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Adani group says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Adani group says regulatory curbs do not restrict bid to take over NDTV

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Explained | Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

Premium
Flurry of letters ahead of Modi's visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act
PM security breach

Flurry of letters ahead of Modi's visit reveal cops had intel, failed to act

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years
Sonali Phogat 'murder'

'Curlies' restaurant in Goa back in limelight after 14 years

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Criminal Justice S3 review: Pankaj Tripathi lifts an engaging series

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

Google Pixel Buds Pro review: Searching for pro quality… and finding it

Kohli: 'Being Dhoni's deputy was most enjoyable, exciting period in my career'

Kohli: 'Being Dhoni's deputy was most enjoyable, exciting period in my career'

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Emergency first look posters: Who plays who in Kangana Ranaut’s film
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement