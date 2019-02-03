The Kapil Sharma Show: Neeti Mohan and Nihar Pandya to open up about their relationship

Gear up to watch the Mohan sisters — Neeti, Shakti and Mukti on The Kapil Sharma Show tonight. The sisters are close friends of Kapil Sharma and were even present at his wedding festivities.

On the show, the talented trio will talk about their childhood and what keeps them so close to each other. While Neeti Mohan will croon some of her popular chartbusters, Shakti Mohan will enthral all with her dance moves. Mukti Mohan, who is a dancer herself will be seen matching steps with Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda.

Joining the girls would be Manikarnika actor Nihar Pandya, who is set to tie the knot with Neeti soon. The couple, for the first time, will acknowledge their relationship in public, and also share that they will get married around Valentine’s Day this year.

Neeti talks about her musical journey

Neeti Mohan will recall her days of auditioning for V Popstars. Sharing that seeing the thousands of people in the queue she got so nervous and demotivated, that she returned home. Her father was up all night watching the Britney Spears’ Live concert. And at 4 am, he just woke her up and took her to the auditions. She will reminisce about her journey from being a contestant, then a winner, to a judge and now a playback singer.

Nihar Pandya’s marriage proposal to Neeti Mohan

Neeti Mohan and actor Nihar Pandya, who will soon walk down the aisle, will open up about their love story. For the first time on Indian television, the couple will profess their love to each other. While talking about getting married to Neeti, Nihar will recreate his proposal on The Kapil Sharma Show stage, leaving the bride-to-be blushing.

Kapil and his fondness for the Mohan family

Kapil will reveal to the audience that he is not only close to the Mohan sisters but their parents as well. He will applaud their parents on their progressiveness and raising four daughters so beautifully. He will further share that their father, who is an author, has gifted him two of his books on positivity. Kapil will share that his words really helped him in his low times.

Neeti shares Jab Tak Hai Jaan memories

Neeti will share her experience whilst recording for “Jiya Re”, when she sang in front of Gulzar, Yash Chopra and AR Rahman. The singer will share how she was so overwhelmed that she was not able to sing and it took her a lot of courage to even speak.

The Kapil Sharma Show episode with the Mohan sisters will air on Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.