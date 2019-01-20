The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil and Nawazuddin talk about their struggling days

On Sunday night, Kapil Sharma will host Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors will be seen promoting their film Thackeray on the show.

While Siddiqui will open up about his struggling days, Rao will talk about her relationship with RJ Anmol.

Kapil confesses to being a huge fan of Nawazuddin

Kapil Sharma will share how much he admires Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Sharma will also share that since he was not working last year, he binge-watched all films of Siddiqui. The host will reveal that he loved the actor’s web series Sacred Games and wishes to learn from him.

Kapil and Nawaz discuss their struggling days

Kapil Sharma will share how he used to share a place with four friends in Mira Road when he came to Mumbai. He will reveal how initially they would eat a hearty meal for Rs 25 each. But after a while, they realised that they need to save money and that’s how they started cooking together. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will state that he relates to Sharma’s journey. He will reveal that he also lived at Mira Road when he came to Mumbai to become an actor.

Kapil teases Amrita about her marriage to Rj Anmol

Amrita Rao will reveal that she requested a song ‘Gumm Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein’ on Anmol’s radio show long back. And it has been six years that they have been together. When Kapil Sharma will ask her what is so special about Anmol that made her fall for him, Rao will say that he is perfect the way he is.

Fan breaks down while talking to Kapil

On the episode, a female fan from Jamshedpur will come to meet Kapil Sharma and his team. As soon as she will say hello, she will break down. She will say that she prayed every day after Kapil took a break for his good health. She will also talk about how she downloaded all the episodes on a pen drive and used to watch it every day to laugh. Hence on seeing him in person, she couldn’t hold back her happiness, and broke down.