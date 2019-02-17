The Kapil Sharma Show: Post Navjot Singh Sidhu’s exit, makers introduce Archana Puran Singh as his replacement

Actor and presenter Archana Puran Singh has replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu in Sony TV’s The Kapil Sharma Show after the latter was sacked for his comments on the Pulwama terror attack. Archana has been a common sight as a judge on comedy reality shows like Sony’s own The Comedy Circus.

Sony TV’s official Twitter handle posted a short clip from the show’s Sunday episode. The tweet read, “We welcome Archana Puran Singh on #TheKapilSharmaShow, next Sunday! @apshaha @KapilSharmaK9 @kikusharda @Krushna_KAS @bharti_lalli @sumona24 @RochelleMRao @trulyedward @haanjichandan @Banijayasia.”

Sidhu, while speaking about the Pulwama attack in a media interaction, had said that nations cannot be held responsible “for the dastardly acts of terrorists” and that terrorists have no religion.

He had added, “There are good, the bad and the ugly. Every institution has them. Every nation has them. The ugly need to be punished. But individuals cannot be blamed for the dastardly act.”

The comments had inspired widespread condemnation and Sony had been pressured to give him the boot from the show by social media users. A source had told indianexpress.com earlier, “His remarks have not been taken kindly by most. Also, the channel and the show was getting dragged into the unwanted controversy. This is when the team amicably decided that Navjot make a distance from the show. The team has already shot a couple of episodes with Archana.”

Sidhu later claimed that his comments were “distorted” and while the country comes for him first, he stands by his statement that terrorism has no dharam, mazhab, zaat aur desh (religion, caste or country). “Mere liye hamesha hi desh pehle tha (For me the country had always been first)… but I stand by what I said yesterday (Friday) and I cannot blame an entire nation for an act done by a few cowards..,” he said.