The Kapil Sharma Show: A musical night with Indian Idol 10 judges and finalists

The Kapil Sharma Show will see Indian Idol 10 judges Vishal Dadlani and Javed Ali along with the four finalists gracing the stage. Kapil Sharma, who is an enthusiastic singer himself, will join them for a musical extravaganza performance. Kapil will also leave no chance to take a jibe at himself, as he will confess that he doesn’t stand a chance in front of these talented young singers.

The comedian will welcome the contestants Salman Ali, Ankush Bhardwaj, Nitin Kumar and Neelanjana Ray on his show. The Saturday episode will also see the two judges, Vishal Dadlani and Javed Ali, indulge in a lot of fun with Kapil. Vishal’s performance will create a mood of a live concert. Also, the singers and cast of Kapil’s show will indulge in a funny mushaira towards the end of the episode.

Ghulam Ali inspired Javed Ali

As Javed will talk about his journey, he will share that it was Ghazal maestro Ghulam Ali, who inspired him to venture into ghazal singing. He says, “I was a big fan of Ghulam Ali Saab and I was inspired by him to become a Ghazal singer. But when I came into the Bollywood industry and saw the versatility that playback singing offers, I chose to become a playback singer. Through playback singing, I can sing different genres like pop, Bollywood and even ghazals.”

Munni Badnam Hui with a twist

Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali and finalist Nitin Kumar will enthrall the audience with a never-heard-before rendition of Munni Badnam Hui. The item song will be given a classical touch by the two talented young singers. Along with the audience, Javed Ali will also be mesmerised by the performance.

Singing for South films toughest for Javed

Javed Ali has proved his versatility by singing in different languages. Apart from Bollywood, his songs in the south industry have made a mark. But for the musician, singing in another language doesn’t come easy. He shares, “I sing a lot of songs for South Indian films and it is actually very tough to sing it. It’s really a task to get the pronunciation right of all the words. So, for my ease, I write the lyrics in Hindi and then work on getting the pronunciations.”

Kapil teases the Indian Idol 10 contestants

As Kapil Sharma will interact with the contestants, he would ask the three boys whether they are showered by attention from girls. While Salman Ali will modestly say that he doesn’t pick too many calls wanting to stay focused on work, Nitin will share that most girls, who he meets, end up calling him ‘bhaiya’. Ankush, on his part, will have a slip of the tongue as he will say that he has ‘girlfriends’. While he will blush at his goof up, Kapil will not leave the chance to make fun of him.

The Kapil Sharma Show episode with Indian Idol 10 contestants will air tonight on Sony TV.