The Kapil Sharma Show: Madhuri Dixit says she is reminded of Dr Nene every time someone flirts with her

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is going to be a laugh riot with the cast of The Fame Game in attendance. Madhuri Dixit, Manav Kaul, Sanjay Kapoor and young actors Lakhvir Saran and Muskan Jaferi will grace the show to promote their upcoming Netflix series. In the promo shared by Sony TV, the actors are seen laughing their heads off.

Kapil will first take on Madhuri, and in his own inimitable style shower her with compliments. He will then tell her that during his college days, even if guys had no money in their wallets, they always carried the actor’s pictures. Kapil will add that when boys would flirt with girls by hitting them with flowers, they would feel special, thinking they are being seen as Madhuri.

Kapil Sharma will further mention the Hum Aapke Hai Koun moment where Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit cleared their throat to get each other’s attention. “Aapki khasi mein bheed ikhatta hojati thi, aur ab bhaag jaate hai (When you coughed, a crowd would gather but now disperse the moment someone coughs),” Kapil will tell Madhuri, referring to the coronavirus. Kapil’s statement will leave Madhuri and her co-stars in splits.

Kapil will also quiz the actor on what goes on in her mind when so many people try to flirt with her. “I can only think of Dr Nene”, Madhuri will stump Kapil with her wit.

Other than Madhuri, Manav Kaul will become the butt of Kapil’s jokes, along with the younger actors. Krushna Abhishek, dressed as Anil Kapoor, will tease Sanjay Kapoor, while Chandan Prabhakar will enter the stage as Devdas. Kapil will also read out hilarious comments on the actors’ Instagram posts.

Sanjay Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit will talk about working together after years. They will even surprise their fans by dancing on their popular hit songs “Ankhiyan milau kabhi” and “Love you Raja”.

Karan Johar’s production venture The Fame Game brings to the fore the highs and lows that accompany stardom and its effect on families. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar & Karishma Kohli, the series will premiere on February 25 on Netflix.