The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A fun episode with Made In China stars Rajkummar, Mouni and Boman

This Sunday, The Kapil Sharma Show will host Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman Irani as they’ll promote their latest film Made In China. Apart from sharing fun anecdotes from shooting together, Rajkummar and Mouni will even groove on the popular songs from their film. Krushna Abhishek as Sapna will poke fun at the actors with her various massages named after their past projects.

Rajkummar’s scary childhood tales

Rajkummar Rao who has been part of a horror film Stree will reveal that he used to be scared of ghosts as a child. Sharing a funny incident, he will state that they used to stay in a huge house and there was just one washroom at a very far corner. He would take his mother along at night and would insist that she keeps talking to him till he was done.

Kapil clarifies rumours on the show

Kapil Sharma will take the opportunity to clear out some rumours about Boman Irani on the show. On bein asked why Shah Rukh Khan called him ‘Sex Bomb’, Irani will say that he doesn’t mean it and just makes fun out of it. Kapil will quiz him on another rumour that whether he cried at his wedding. The actor will accept the same and state that he is a very emotional man and after a certain age one tends to cry at little things.

Boman reveals love story with wife

On the show, Boman Irani will also talk about his love story with wife Zenobia Irani. He will reveal that he used to run a bakery shop and Zenobia would come every day to his shop to buy potato wafers. Wondering why she ate wafers every day, Boman checked on her, only to find that she gave it all to beggars on the road. That’s how their love story kickstarted and today, they are happily married. Boman Irani will also share that she lovingly calls his wife ‘maalkin’.

Boman shares fun memories with Archana

Boman Irani has shared screen space with Archana Puran Singh in Love Story 2050. Reminiscing their old days, Boman will reveal that Archana was a lovely girl and he was impressed, how she would always pay at restaurants, no matter how big the group was. And to his surprise, when the team was in Australia for the shoot, Archana would reimburse every penny with the production team.