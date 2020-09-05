The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Swanand Kirkire, Manoj Muntashir and Amitabh Bhattacharya to grace the stage

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV. (Photo: PR Handout)

This Saturday, award-winning lyricists Swanand Kirkire, Manoj Muntashir and Amitabh Bhattacharya will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The trio will indulge in a freewheeling conversation with Kapil.

How Amitabh Bhattacharya penned Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Amitabh Bhattacharya will talk about working with music composer Pritam. He will share that Pritam da, as he is fondly called, often gives a tune an hour before their meeting. He will share an incident when they had to meet Karan Johar for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Bhattacharya will share that he had been asking for the tune since the morning of the meeting, but only minutes before they drove off, did Pritam share the ‘dhun’. The lyricist will reveal that he sat on the backseat of the car and started working on the title track. Luckily for him, it turned out well, and was approved by the producers.

When Manoj Muntashir chose writing over marriage

Talking about how people still don’t consider lyrics writing as a proper profession, Manoj Muntashir will share that once his marriage was called off because of the same. He was set to get married in May, however, in April, the bride’s brother came to meet him, and asked him about his future plans. When he shared that he wanted to be a songwriter, the brother asked him to pick another profession. Although Muntashir loved the girl, he loved writing more, and didn’t want to do anything else in his life.

Swanand Kirkire used to pen songs in the toilet of his home

Kapil Sharma will quiz Swanand Kirkire on a rumour that he usually gets great ideas while sitting in the toilet. The award-winning lyricist will share that he used to stay in a small flat with two others. As he needed some peace to write his songs, he would quietly slip into the toilet and work on his ideas.

Amitabh Bhattacharya wanted to be a singer

Amitabh Bhattacharya will share that he actually moved to Mumbai in the 90s to become a singer. While he enjoyed writing also, he thought no one would give him singing opportunities in case he starts penning lyrics. This is why he started writing under a fictitious name. Soon things changed for the better, and he started juggling both jobs.

