The Kapil Sharma Show Lohri special: Divya Dutta reveals she had a crush on Salman Khan

Apart from hosting filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan and 90s star Raveena Tandon this weekend, The Kapil Sharma Show will also celebrate Lohri. The special episode will feature actor Divya Dutta and popular singers Jaspinder Narula and Jasbir Jassi.

Divya Dutta will talk about her new book The Stars in My Sky on the comedy show. Divya will reveal how she used her free time during the lockdown to pen the book, which gives an insight into her journey in Bollywood. The actor has also opened up about the ‘stars’ in the industry, who helped her create a niche for herself.

While discussing the book, Kapil Sharma will quiz Divya about the throwback photo of herself and Salman Khan that she shared on her social media handles recently. Confessing that she had a crush on Salman, the actor will reveal, “I had a huge crush on Salman Khan and ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ had just released. My uncle was a director. I requested him to get me a picture with Salman Khan and around that time, I also had a strong inclination towards becoming an actor. After many years, I shot with Salman Khan in a film.”

Besides Divya Dutta sharing stories from her Bollywood stint, the singers will keep the audience entertained. Jasbir Jassi will take to the stage to perform on “Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha”, and get the whole team grooving. Apart from singing her popular numbers, Jaspinder Narula will also talk about how she entered Bollywood and debuted with the late Jagjit Singh.

The cast of the show Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda Sudesh Lehri, and Chandan Prabhakar will also perform some hilarious acts during the episode and indulge in fun banter with Kapil Sharma. The team will also celebrate Lohri on the stage with their guests.