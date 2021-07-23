Krushna Abhishek says Kapil Sharma Show’s new entrant Sudesh Lehri has bought a new car, but there’s a twist

The Kapil Sharma Show is set to get back with a new season soon. (Photo: Bharti Singh/Instagram)

The comeback of the popular series The Kapil Sharma Show has left fans excited. It seems like the cast is equally looking forward to get back together. After sharing photos and videos from their promo shoot recently, Krushna Abhishek has now pulled a fast one on his team with his latest Instagram posts. While in one, he shared the cartoon avatar of his co-stars, in another, he shared a video with the latest entrant to the show Sudesh Lehri, joking how he bought a ‘second hand car’.

Krushna heaped praises on a fan, who created the caricature avatar of The Kapil Sharma Show actors. Sharing the image, he wrote, “Jisne bhi banaya hai bahut achaa banaya hai par bharti aur kiku itne patle kaise ho gaye aur archanaji school se abhi abhi nikli hai lagta hai perfect is sudesh ji 🤪 dittoo aise he lagte hain (Whoever made this has done a fantastic job. But how come Bharti and Kiku are looking thin and Archana as a schoolgirl. However, Sudesh ji is perfect, as he looks like that in real life).”

Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri have been performing together for a long time. As partners in Comedy Circus, their jodi hit gold as judges and fans loved their chemistry. While Krushna joined Kapil Sharma and co in 2018, Sudesh will be seen in the upcoming season, along with Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

In his next video, where he is seen walking on the roadside, Krushna informs fans that Sudesh has bought a second hand car. He tells that as soon as he signed the show, he managed to get the vehicle, and lauds him for being open about buying a used commodity. However, towards the end, they shock everyone when Sudesh pans the camera towards the car, which is nothing but a wreck.

After the promo shoot, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show also got themselves vaccinated before going on floors. In a recent interview Bharti Singh confirmed that everyone had to take a pay cut due to business losses in the pandemic. The comedienne is said to have reduced her fee by 50 per cent for the show, and has been hosting Dance Deewane 3 with a 70 per cent pay cut.

Explaining her decision to accept the reduced remuneration, Bharti told TOI, “I guess everyone felt the pinch when they were asked to take a pay cut, and I was no exception. I also negotiated a lot over it. However, when I reflected on the recent times and what has unfolded in the last year, I realised itna kaam band ho gaya hai (work has stopped). TV and shows ko sponsors nahi mil rahe hain toh channels kahaan se paisa laayein (how will channels get money if there are no sponsors).”

Recalling the past few months, the laughter queen added that there was a time when everyone was sitting at home after shoots were halted. Bharti said that she would wonder when work would resume and be even fine to cut her fee as everyone had to run their homes.

Construction on the set of The Kapil Sharma Show is currently underway, and in most probability, the team will resume shoot by August.