The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda turn naagins as Ekta Kapoor comes calling, watch promo

With the festive weekend around the corner, Kapil Sharma’s comedy show has something special in store for his fans. The Kapil Sharma Show will host veteran actor Jeetendra and his daughter producer Ekta Kapoor on the comedy show. The promo of the episode features a K-soap parody that leaves Archana Puran Singh in splits.

Sony TV shared the promo with a caption that read, “Daal mein kaala ho yaa na ho, par @ektarkapoor ki story mein daal mein ‘heera’ toh chahiye hi! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par.”

Daal mein kaala ho yaa na ho, par @ektarkapoor ki story mein daal mein ‘heera’ toh chahiye hi! 😂♥️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/7JhtANGKym — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 2, 2021

Dekhiye toh, humaare Dharmendra ji kaunsa gift laaye hain @ektarkapoor ke liye! 😂 Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/YtRXLRDZvB — sonytv (@SonyTV) November 2, 2021

In the promo, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda can be seen performing a parody of a saas-bahu serial which encompasses most of Balaji Telefilms’ shows across many channels. It appears that the show will feature various skits pulling Ekta’s leg.

At one point, as Krushna mimics Dharmendra, he pulls out a toy snake. “Ye farmhouse pe struggle karte rehte hai. Maine kaha Ekta ji se milo, tumhara career bana degi (These snakes struggle in the farmhouse. I told them to meet Ekta, as she would make their career),” he says, leaving Ekta in splits.

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who are presently promoting their upcoming release Sooryavanshi, will also be seen in one of the upcoming episodes of the comedy show. Akshay shared a still from the show’s set with the caption, “This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with Katrina is always. Had more of it today on The Kapil Sharma Show, telecasting on 7th Nov and don’t forget to catch our film #Sooryavanshi in theatres from 5th Nov.”

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony TV at 9:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday.