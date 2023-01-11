The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma to host dabbawalas, call them the ‘pride of Mumbai’

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to host Mumbai’s famous dabbawalas on his Sony TV show The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil on Wednesday shared a photo of himself with the dabbawalas on his social media page, calling them the “pride of Mumbai”.

Sharing a photo, The Kapil Sharma Show host wrote, “The pride of mumbai “dabbawala” train can b late, bus can b late, but our brothers always reach on time. They deliver 200000 tiffin daily in mumbai from so many years. We salute them for their passion, dedication n hard work.”

Kapil Sharma’s post was met with several comments praising the dabbawalas. Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa commented “wow”, whereas film producer Guneet Monga wrote, “Favourites”. Bollywood actor Aahana Kumra wrote “Love” on the post. Other followers also showered praise on the dabbawallas for their hard work and dedication.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

The dabbawalas of Mumbai run an elaborate tiffin service where lakhs of Mumbaikars get their tiffin on time. They dabbawalas have been functioning in Mumbai from way back in 1890 and wear white shirt, trousers paired with traditional Gandhi cap. There are as many as 5000 dabbawalas functioning in Mumbai currently.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends at 9:30 pm Sony Entertainment Television.