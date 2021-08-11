The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma has fun with Ajay Devgn, gives a glimpse into new season’s first episode

Actor-host Kapil Sharma on Wednesday shared a glimpse of the first episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which is set to return to Sony TV on August 21. The team will host the cast of Bhuj: The Pride of India, including Ajay Devgn, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi and Sharad Kelkar.

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and posted two photos of himself and the guests. Going by the looks of it, the episode is going to be a fun-filled affair. In the caption, Kapil wrote, “A day well spent with the team of #bhuj @ajaydevgn @norafatehi @ammyvirk n @sharadkelkar on #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #fun #comedy #masti #comingsoon only on @sonytvofficial.”

Kapil Sharma on Tuesday shared a sneak peek of the new set of The Kapil Sharma Show. Fans were quick to call the set design colourful and quirky.

The comedian also recently shared a photo of himself and Akshay Kumar, who shot for an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Akshay, along with Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Jackky Bhagnani, will promote upcoming film Bellbottom on the show.

Besides Kapil Sharma, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will feature Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahri, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.