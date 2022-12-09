The Kapil Sharma Show: Kapil Sharma flaunts his English speaking skills; leaves rappers in splits. Watch video

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma will host a bunch of rappers for his ‘Rapper special episode’ on The Kapil Sharma Show. On Friday, Sony TV released a promo of the episode, which promises nothing but entertainment. Badshah, Raftaar, King, Rajakumari, Ikka, Dino James and Srushti Tawade will grace the show and entertain the audience as well as Kapil.

In the clip, Badshah enters the show looking ravishing and Kapil welcomes him and says, “Acha yeh Badshah he hai jo bol rahe hai ki ladki pagal hai pagal hai.” Kapil adds that girls don’t mind Badshah saying ladki pagal hai pagal hai, but if someone else says this, then there would be a riot.

Kappu ke ghar aayegi rappers ki gang, bole toh hasi aur entertainment se weekend hoga bang! 😎❤️ Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, Shani-Ravi raat 9:30 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. @KapilSharmaK9 #tkss pic.twitter.com/MRuMm5KXk3 — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 9, 2022

Kapil Sharma then asks Rajakumari if she understands Hindi. The crowd goes nuts when Kapil tries to have a conversation with the rapper in English.

Kapil then asks Srushti Tawade why she has not opted a stage name to which the rapper replies, “Kuch toh reason hona chaiye na naam rakhne ke liye. Mere paas koi reason he nahi hai. Mera jaisa naam chakra hai bas chalra hai. Mereko yahi naam chalana hai (There should be a reason to keep a name. I don’t have any reason. I will go ahead with my own name).”

The caption of the latest The Kapil Sharma Show promo read, “Kappu ke ghar aayegi rappers ki gang, bole toh hasi aur entertainment se weekend hoga bang!”

Badshah recently collaborated with Ikka and Dino James for the track “Woh”. He told IANS, “Ikka paaji and Dino paaji finished the song and made me hear it. I immediately connected to it and told them that I even have a story that I want to narrate through this song and asked if I can join them. They were kind enough to allow me to be a part of the song.”

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.