The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Kalank stars Varun, Alia, Sonakshi and Aditya take the stage

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor will be seen gracing the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show as they promote their upcoming film Kalank. The two-part episode will see the actors getting candid with Kapil Sharma and his team. While Aditya and Sonakshi will indulge in some sweet romantic moments, Varun will make a grand entry on the stage in a mini-bike, carrying Alia in his arms. The actors will also take the stage to perform on the film’s songs.

Salman Khan’s beauty tip to Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan will mention that once he had gone to Salman Khan’s house and he saw the superstar growing aloe vera plants. As the conversation steered about skin care between them, a curious Varun asked Salman about the secret to his glowing skin. To that, Salman gave him an aloe vera plant and asked him to apply its gel every day. Varun will share that he still tries to follow Bhai’s advice.

Alia’s nervousness on performing in front of Madhuri

During the show, the cast will unravel some interesting facts about the movie. Alia Bhatt will confess about her nervousness on performing in front of Madhuri Dixit. Alia will reveal that she was a bundle of nerves when she was informed that she will have Madhuri around, during her dance act. Alia will also share that she prepared almost for a year before she shot for “Ghar More Pardesiya”.

Varun’s special massage to Krushna Abhishek

Krushna Abhishek, who plays Sapna is always trying to trouble the guests on the show, all in good faith of course. But to his surprise, Varun will take the charge to bully Sapna. Varun will give Spana a colourful bath and even give a massage, leaving the audience in splits. On her part, Sapna will joke about how she assumed that cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was Varun’s brother.

Sonakshi and Alia’s love for men’s perfume

In a candid moment, Alia Bhatt and Sonakshi Sinha will collectively speak about their obsession with men’s perfumes. They will share that they really enjoy the masculine fragrance. Varun Dhawan will then go on to reveal how Alia also likes to collect tea bags of different kinds and colours.

Varun Dhawan is inspired by Virat Kohli

Varun will reveal that he is really inspired by Virat Kohli and the way he takes care of his health. He will further add that Virat once told him that fitness is not just about eating healthy but also exercising, to complement the diet.

The special episodes with the Kalank cast will air over the weekend on Sony TV.