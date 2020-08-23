The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Jimmy Sheirgill shares why he had no work after Maachis

Kapil Sharma joined by Your Honor cast (Photo: PR).

On Sunday, the cast of SonyLIV’s Your Honor will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. Actors Jimmy Sheirgill, Mita Vashisht and Varun Badola will be seen talking about their web series and their stint in the digital space. Here’s what you can expect from the show.

Jimmy reveals how Mithun Da called him into the industry

Talking about their journey, Kapil Sharma will quiz Jimmy Sheirgill on what made him venture into acting. The witty actor will state that while he was always passionate about the craft, Mithun Chakraborty’s song became the turning point in his life. He will say that the song “Jimmy Jimmy Aaaja Aaja” seemed like a calling and he moved to the entertainment industry post that.

When Jimmy had to sit at home after Maachis



Sharing more about his journey, Jimmy Sheirgill will say that post Maachis, people assumed him to always sport the same rough look. He will share that they did not like his clean shaven look and short hair, and some even told him he looks too innocent. Jimmy will reveal that he actually had to sit at home for a long time just playing carom while growing back his hair.

Jimmy and Archana take a trip down the memory lane

Jimmy Sheirgill and Archana Puran Singh, who shared screen space in Mohabbatein, will take a trip down the memory lane. While Jimmy will state that he had to go through several look tests and auditions for almost two months before he bagged the part, Singh will also say that she also had to give two look tests before being finalised as Preeto in Mohabbatein.

Varun Badola reveals how he got recognition in the industry

Apart from talking about his journey in the industry, Varun will also share more about his stint as a dialogue writer for shows like Apharan and Undekhi. He will surprise everyone when he will sing a beautiful song, revealing another talent of himself on the stage.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekend, 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd