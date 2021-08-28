The Kapil Sharma Show: Indian men and women hockey players groove on stage, watch video

One has seen Indian hockey teams sweat it out on ground, but on the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the audience will see the fun, hilarious side of Indian men and women hockey players.

Sony TV has released a new clip to tease the episode that will air later in the evening. The video sees the women’s hockey team (Rani Rampal, Savita, Gurjit Kaur, Neha Goyal, Sushila Chanu and Navneet) and the men’s hockey team (Manpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh and Harmanpreet Singh) cracking jokes and indulging in banter with Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh.

In fact, one of the players in the women’s team will imitate Bharti Singh, leaving her stumped. The best moment from the clip, however, is when all the players dance on the stage with The Kapil Sharma Show’s team.

Sony TV captioned the promo of the episode, “Kapil Sharma aur unke pariwaar ke saath laughter nahin hoga toh kya hoga! Swagat karenge #IndianHockeyTeam ka aur dekhna mat bhooliyega #TheKapilSharmaShow, aaj raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par!”

The Kapil Sharma Show returned earlier this month after a short break. It airs on Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.