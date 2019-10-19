The Kapil Sharma Show preview: A rib-tickling weekend with Housefull 4 cast

This weekend the cast of Housefull 4 will grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The first day will see the boys – Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, Chunky Pandey and Riteish Deshmukh getting candid on the stage. The leading ladies – Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala will join them in the second episode.

Advertising

While the actors will be seen throwing punches at each other, Kapil Sharma and team will also have some fun activities planned for the actors. Accha Yadav aka Kiku Sharda will be seen in Akshay’s bald “Bala” look and even perform on the peppy song. Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar will also pay a tribute to Akshay by grooving on “Tip Tip Barsa Paani”. The Bollywood star, in a fun moment will get Kapil Sharma to do surya namaskar on the stage leaving the audience in splits.

When Akshay and Bobby Deol were spurned in love

While conversing with Kapil Sharma, Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol will share fun incidents when girls rejected them. Akshay will share that he was a shy youngster, and once he took a girl on a date to a restaurant. The girl in question wanted him to get romantic – hold her hands and kiss her but he was embarrassed. Upset by him, the girl left him. Bobby, on his part, will share that when he was in college, he fell for a girl but couldn’t muster enough courage to speak to her. She was organising a blood donation camp and the actor felt it could be a great chance to get her to notice him. But nervous with the idea of donating blood, his pressure shot up and he couldn’t get a chance to even speak to her.

When Akshay traveled in trains without a ticket

The Housefull 4 team recently enjoyed a train ride as part of their promotions. Kapil Sharma will ask the actors if they have ever traveled in trains without a ticket. Akshay Kumar will confess that once he and his six friends were traveling to Matheran from the Mumbai local. Since they did not have enough money, they bought one ticket for all of them.

Advertising

Riteish talks about Akshay – the prankster

Kapil Sharma will bring the topic of Akshay Kumar’s pranks on sets. Riteish Deshmukh, who has worked with Akshay previously will go on to share a fun incident when they were shooting for Heyy Baby. Riteish will share that Akshay once messaged ‘I love you’ to Vidya Balan from Riteish’s phone. He was shocked to see Vidya replying with kissing smileys. It was later revealed that Akshay even had Vidya’s phone and had caused the entire confusion.

Chunkey and Riteish’s food stories

Chunky Pandey will talk about a time when he was in Bandra and a woman approached him for a selfie. He will laughingly add that he, in return took away her food leaving her shocked. Riteish on his part will share that he treated wife Genelia D’souza with samosas on their first date as she loves eating it.

Sajid’s tough time while shooting with Salman and Akshay

The Housefull 4 cast will share some fun anecdotes from their shooting schedule. It will also be revealed that they completed their shoot in 65 days rather than the original plan of 90 days. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala will hail Akshay Kumar’s punctuality and work style for the same. Kapil Sharma will go on to ask Sajid about how he managed to shoot with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar together in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and Jaan-E-Man, as both actors have very different work schedules. Sajid will share that he couldn’t sleep as Salman used to shoot the entire night and Akshay was ready on the set early in the morning.