The Kapil Sharma Show preview: Hema Malini and Esha Deol grace the stage

Hema Malini and Esha Deol will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show. Hema Malini and Esha Deol will appear on The Kapil Sharma Show.

This Saturday, The Kapil Sharma Show will have Hema Malini and Esha Deol as guests as they promote Esha’s book ‘Amma Mia’. The mother-daughter duo will discuss parenting and balancing professional life. Esha Deol will also share some quick recipes for new moms on the show.

Esha Deol on writing ‘Amma Mia’

Esha Deol shared anecdotes on what made her write the book. The idea to pen down recipes came because she wanted to help new mothers. Esha will also share that it took her a year to complete the book, and through most of the process, she was actually pregnant with her second child.

Dharmendra was apparently against his daughters taking up dance or even entering Bollywood.

Dharmendra was against Esha Deol entering Bollywood

While talking about Esha Deol, Hema Malini shared that Dharmendra was against his daughters taking up dance or even entering Bollywood. However, he changed his perception when he saw how much love his wife got for her classical dance acts. He then supported his daughters to take up the dance form and even act.

Why Dharmendra booked an entire hospital for Hema Malini

Kapil Sharma enquired about a rumour that Dharmendra had booked the entire hospital for Hema Malini during the delivery of their daughters. Agreeing to the same, Hema Malini shared that he didn’t want her to get disturbed by media and fans and so booked the hospital on her name during both her deliveries.

Esha Deol revealed she is a better cook than her mother. Esha Deol revealed she is a better cook than her mother.

Esha Deol, a better cook than Hema Malini

Hema Malini lauded her daughter’s cooking skills on the show. Esha shared that she learned cooking to impress husband Bharat. Hema shared that only started cooking when her children wanted to have home cooked food during trips abroad.

Dharmendra’s south connection

Hema Malini said that while Dharmendra is a pure hearted Punjabi, he enjoys South Indian food. She shared that his favourite dish is rasam vada. The loving wife also confessed that the yesteryear superstar even learnt Tamil for her and their daughters.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs every weekend at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd